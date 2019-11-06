Tyler Perry Studios Tapped To Host Democratic Presidential Debate

Tyler Perry Studios will reportedly host the fifth Democratic presidential debate this month.

The studio was selected as the venue of choice for the November 20 event. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams also confirmed the news in a tweet, Essence reports.

“Democratic Debate site is set: [Tyler Perry Studios] is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20,” she wrote.

Tyler Perry Studios boasts 12 soundstages—each named after iconic Black performers, such as Will Smith and Oprah Winfrey. According to the Los Angeles Times, “the complex is larger than Paramount, Warner Bros. and Walt Disney’s Burbank studios combined.”

Insiders spilled to the theJasmineBRAND exclusively that Perry paid $16 million to host a star-studded grand opening a few weeks ago.

Apparently, “a big portion was allotted to cover travel accommodations for the A-listers to fly to Atlanta for the event,” the outlet writes, adding, “Tyler Perry allegedly covered flights and even chartered private planes for his VIP guests, plus hotel accommodations.”

Meanwhile, the Dem debate, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will have all-female moderators, including Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell of “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC; Kristen Welker, NBC News’ White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, White House reporter for The Washington Post.

The debate is scheduled to go down November 20 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.