U Matter Learning Center Sponsors Fire Prevention Seminar after Local Parent Loses Child in Devastating Fire

According to experts, 84% of fires that are started in America are house fires and 64% of all house fires are started by children ages 6 and under.

Tragically, Alicia Carter lost her three-year-old son in a house fire four years ago. In response to that tragedy, she wrote the book, Spark The No No Flame, to help children recognize items that can potentially start a fire if touched or used inappropriately. Her son accidentally started a fire and did not realize the overall danger of the fire that began. He initially got out of the house, but went back in to get his bicycle and passed away due to the house fire.

The ALIC Foundation, a subsidiary of U Matter Learning Center, recently sponsored a “Let’s Talk Awareness = Prevention” seminar in Fort Bend County, in partnership with Alicia Carter’s organization, in order to raise community awareness about fire prevention after one of their parents lost a child in a house fire.

The ALIC Foundation partnered with Spark The No No Flame for the Open House to educate children and families about fire safety. The general public got the opportunity to meet author Alicia Carter of the book, Spark The No No Flame, for a book signing. Attendees enjoyed a scavenger hunt with prizes in each classroom as they toured the facility, as well as food, activities and fun. They were joined by the Missouri City Fire Department and other groups.