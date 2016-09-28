Is UH The Best In Texas?

The University of Houston Cougars blew past the Texas State Bobcats 64-3. The Cougars showed why they are one of the best teams in the country this past weekend. The Cougars were able to generate over 500 yards of offense, while the defense gave up less than 200 yards.

The Cougars generated nine touchdowns, with the first being a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Greg Ward Jr.; the extra point was no good.

The Cougars were just getting started on offense. Ward Jr. found Manvel, Texas native D’Eriq King for a 48-yard touchdown. The drive went 95 yards over six plays. King is currently playing wide receiver with the Cougars. In high school, at Manvel, he was a quarterback. On the drive before the end of the first quarter, the Cougars’ Ty Cummings was able to make a 31-yard field goal. At the end of the first quarter, the Cougars were in the lead 22-0.

In the second quarter, King put his quarterback skills to work by finding receiver Steven Dunbar for a 15-yard touchdown. The Cougars put it on the ground with running back Duke Catalon to get their next touchdown. Catalon took it in from the 13-yard line. The Bobcats were able to get their only points in the game midway through second quarter when kicker James Sherman made a 32-yard field goal. The Cougars were able to answer that field goal with a touchdown by running back Dillon Birden from the two-yard line. Birden plays on both sides of the ball. Right before the half, receiver Linell Bonner caught a five-yard touchdown from Ward Jr., and at the half, the Cougars led, 43-3.

The Cougars were able to take their foot off the gas slightly after the half, by putting some second-string players in to get some experience. King started the second half by returning a kickoff 99 yards to the house. Quarterback Kyle Postma, the Katy, Texas native, scored the last two touchdowns for the Cougars. The first one was a 21-yard run and the second was a one-yard run. King was the first Cougar to ever throw for a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown all in the same game.

The Cougars play the Connecticut Huskies in their next game. The Huskies were the only team the Cougars lost to last season, 20-17. They are looking to rebound from last season’s loss, so that the Cougars can keep pushing for a trip to the College Football Playoffs.