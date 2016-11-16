Both UH Quarterbacks Get Roughed Up in a Cougars’ Win

The University of Houston Cougars ended homecoming the right way, with a win over the Tulane Green Wave, 30-18, at TDECU Stadium this past Saturday.

The Cougars’ Tyus Bowser returned from a broken nose this weekend after not playing in a game since September 24th.

“I had a mindset. I wanted to come out here and dominate,” said Bowser on what he was thinking coming into this game after being out for five weeks.

The Cougars’ special teams got the scoring started, after a punt on fourth down by the Green Wave’s Parry Nickerson was muffed, allowing the Cougars’ Jeremy Winchester to recover it in the end zone for the touchdown. That was the Cougars’ third special teams’ touchdown of the season. The Cougars were able to get their first offensive touchdown of the game on the second series of the game, after Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. scampered into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown. The Green Wave answered back with a touchdown of their own. Quarterback Glen Cuiellete found Darnell Moody in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Kyle Postma came into the game for Ward Jr. late in the second quarter, after Ward Jr. injured his shoulder. On Postma’s first throw of the game, he was intercepted by the Green Wave’s Donnie Lewis.

Kyle Postma started the second half at quarterback. Bowser received his first sack since returning from a broken nose, midway through the third quarter. Postma got his legs taken out from under him later in the quarter, doing a flip in the air and landing on his wrist. Postma would leave the game and Ward Jr. returned. Late in the fourth quarter, Bowser was able to get his second sack of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, Tulane offensive lineman was called for facemask in the end zone which resulted in a safety.

The Cougars ended the game with 287 yards which broke a streak of 37 games of 300 yards or more. The Cougars will play against the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals and Lamar Jackson in their next game.

“He’s the best player in college football,” said Coach Tom Herman on Lamar Jackson.

The Cougars can play spoiler if they beat the Cardinals, who are trying to get into the College Football Playoffs.