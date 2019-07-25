Unafraid and Unapologetic: HMAAC Shows Fearlessness in Tough Conversations

HMAAC Showcases Art That Defines the Black Experience

In a sociopolitical climate with such vast differences in ideas and culture, the Houston Museum

Of African American History (HMAAC) is striving to be more than just a museum.

Through educational programs and community outreach, HMAAC has become a pinnacle of creating meaningful discussions adding something this generation is lacking – understanding.

By showcasing exhibitions like the Hattie Mae White Women’s Exhibit and the Bert Long Jr. Exhibit, it is clear that the message sent through this museum is not only one of African American cultures, but of all culture that has had an impact on people of color.

John Guess, CEO of HMAAC, believes that the conversations that are revealed are moving the

culture forward.

“We are the place that decides to take on all of the difficult conversations, said Guess. “You can’t keep stuff under the rug. This is the place where we are not afraid to do that.”

Monthly conversations that are held at the museum include topics such as “Why did 53 percent of White women vote for Donald Trump?” and “Is Black Women’s Empowerment Key to our Future?” to name a few.

Conversational events draw in people of all ages, races, backgrounds, and orientations.

The responsibility the gallery holds in the community can be seen through their conversations as well as their exhibits. Timely masterpieces, such as walking an audience through the sufferings of African Americans through police brutality, and political hatred audio courtesy of President

Trump, grace the four walls of the museum. The success of the exhibitions can not only be attributed to its unique events, but the success of HMAAC is solely attributed to the diversity of the staff and audience.

“We have everybody in here,” said Guess. “Black, brown, purple, but we focus on the African

American experience.”

The strides HMAAC takes to be a beacon of hope and light into the community is an effort that can be appreciated from all parts of the Houston community and beyond.

The tough discussions, thoughtful exhibits and inclusive staff make Houston Museum of African-American Culture a medium for progress during a time where we struggle to have understanding.

For more information on how you can get involved, upcoming events, and exhibits you can visit www.hmaac.org or visit their location at 4807 Caroline in Houston, Texas.