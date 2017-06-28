Ungodly Words Incite Devilish-Deadly-Actions

It has rightfully been said, words matter and oftentimes can have deadly consequences. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made.” (John 1: 1-2). Moreover, “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1). In fact, ungodly words incite devilish actions; however, “The words of the Lord are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.” (Psalms 12:6). However, there is a thin-line between ungodly words and evil actions.

To be sure, everyone that says Lord, Lord, does not necessarily mean it. Since words matter, individuals should be very careful regarding the words they utter to each other. This is precisely why the Bible declares: “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart (mind), be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.” (Psalm 19:14). More importantly, every American should understand: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” (Proverbs 23:7). Therefore, “Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time. Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 4: 5-6). Hence, on both sides of the political equation when we operate out of written scriptural words, we are on the Lord’s side; we can all walk together; and we, most assuredly, give no place to the devil. For after all, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3). America, be remindful and ever so careful because we only have two choices: God and the devil. Hence, the real choices are spiritual choices, not the political choices of Democratic versus Republican.

And, just in case you have conveniently developed amnesia or mal-nutrition of the brain, please be reminded that the choice has already been established, stated, emphatically declared with the precious blood already shed: “That we hold these truths to be self-evident…” in America’s Preamble to the Constitution and the Articles of the U.S. Constitution. After all, “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” (Proverbs 23:7). The U.S. Constitution is a spiritual document written primarily by god-fearing men. Therefore, the Constitution matters. Question: Which do Americans love more the Constitution or partisan politics?

As Americans, we all know that: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34). And, through God’s word, we should all know that: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” (Proverbs 14: 11). As men and women of God, let’s embrace the “Will of God”, and above all, the teachings of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ the Righteous One, because: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10). Without a doubt, “So then every one of us shall give in account of himself to God.” (Romans 14:12). Therefore, through these scriptural “spiritual” precepts we should: “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupts good manners. Awake to righteousness, and sin not, for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.” (1 Corinthians 15: 33-34). We should always remember that no individual can hide from the Word of God. Therefore, “Be not conceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. As we have therefore opportunity; let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.” (Galatians 6: 7-10).

America’s spiritual and political leadership problem is grounded in the inability of Christian pastoral leaders to foster a “spiritual-focused-moral-ought”. In fact, in Christendom, we have too many pastoral “sell-outs”: “His watchmen are blind: they are ignorant, they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber.” (Isaiah 56:10). Primarily pastoral leaders are teaching and preaching what church goers want to hear, and not what they need to spiritually know. There is a spiritual heaven and hell. Make no mistake about it. Therefore, the worst place for your soul to “ever” reside eternally is in a spiritual hell, especially after having lived in a physical hell on earth. Hence, pastoral leaders embrace in totality the unadulterated word of God because “The word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword:” (Hebrews 4:12). It is written: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16).

For it is as certain as the sun rising in the East and setting in the West: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.” (Hebrews 9: 27-28). God is the judge, and “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7:11). Hear well pastoral leaders: foretold is forewarned. “The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the Lord, and say, is not the Lord among us? None evil can come upon us.” (Micah 3:11).

Christians all over the world: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.” (1 Peter 5: 8-9). Pastoral leaders, God’s desire is that you shepherd his people toward righteousness for Christ’s sake. Therefore, “Submit yourselves to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7). Selah!