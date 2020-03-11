Unity National Bank of Houston Partners with Citi in U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Agent Mentor-Protégé Program

Unity National Bank of Houston, the only African American owned bank in Texas and one of only two African American owned banking institutions with a National Chartered Banking License, is on the move and it hasn’t taken the newly hired president and CEO of Unity National Bank of Houston to make some of those moves.

This past week, Unity National Bank’s President and CEO, Laurie A. Vignaud, announced that Unity was entering into an on-going knowledge exchange partnership with Citi under the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Agent Mentor Protégé Program.

Launched in 2018, the Financial Agent Mentor-Protégé Program pairs designated Financial Agents, such as Citi, with smaller financial institutions, including minority and women-owned banks, to increase the number of qualified Financial Agents. Through this program, Unity will engage in collaboration and enterprise training sessions led by Citi, the third largest U.S. bank by assets with approximately 200 million customer accounts, serving clients in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. This designation allows community and regional banks to perform financial services on behalf of Treasury and its financial management arm, the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

“A collaborative relationship with Citi will assist Unity in moving community banking into the 21st century, enhance and grow its business, and in turn support economic development and access to capital in the communities that Unity serves,” said Vignaud.

To date, Unity has engaged with Citi in knowledge transfer sessions specific not only to becoming a Financial Agent, but also centered on growth acceleration, technology enhancements and capital and risk management. One of the specific areas of focus, beyond the pathway to becoming a Financial Agent Bank of Treasury, is to enrich the retail client experience for existing and prospective customers. Unity also aims to better serve the communities in which they operate and views participation in this program as a stepping-stone to undertaking larger transactions, bolstering their balance sheet and better assisting local entrepreneurs.

“We look forward to deepening our participation in the Mentor-Protégé Program by partnering with Unity National Bank,” said Harold Butler, Managing Director and Head of Citi’s Financial Agent Mentor Protégé Program at Citi. “Effecting change and increasing access to resources in the minority-banking sector underpins Citi’s commitment to increase equity and inclusivity in the financial industry.”

Unity’s partnership with Citi is critical to the Houston-based bank’s ambitions to grow at scale and increase its presence into underserved communities throughout Texas and Georgia, where Unity has recently expanded operations providing customers a full product suite of financial offerings.

Vignaud was appointed by the Board of Directors for Unity National Bank of Houston as their new Chief Executive Officer and President this past December. She holds the distinction of being the first African American woman to take the helm in this capacity at this historic and culturally significant institution.

In honor of that distinction, a reception celebrating her historic appointment was held this past Thursday, March 5th at the Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) by many community and business leaders across the Greater Houston area.