University of Houston Playoff Chances Out the Window

The University of Houston Cougars suffered a significant loss against the Navy Midshipmen, 46-40. This loss could hurt them in the long run of making the College Football Playoffs. The Cougars’ defense gave up over 300 yards on the ground, after not giving up more than 100 yards in each of the previous games this season. Having Cougars linebackers Steven Taylor being suspended and Tyus Bowser still being out with a broken nose could have had something to do with the Midshipmen gaining that many yards on the ground.

The Cougars were able to get off to hot start scoring on their first drive. The Cougars’ Greg Ward Jr. found Steven Dunbar down the field for a 32-yard touchdown. The Midshipmen’s Dishan Romine returned the kickoff 85 yards to the Cougars’ twelve-yard line. On the next play, Chris High ran the ball into the end zone. At the end of the first quarter, they were all tied up at 10. The triple option for the Midshipmen was a very key factor in this game, and the Cougars’ defense was not able to stop it. The Midshipmen and Cougars continued to battle back and forth, and at the half, the game was all tied up, 20-20.

The Cougars started to look shaky in the second half. Ward Jr. was sacked and fumbled the ball and the Midshipmen’s Patrick Forrestal recovered it and was able to capitalize on that turnover with a touchdown. On the Cougars’ next drive, Ward Jr. was intercepted by the Midshipmen’s Josiah Powell who was able to return that turnover for a touchdown. The Midshipmen kept shredding the Cougars’ defense, and at the end of the third quarter, the Midshipmen were leading, 41-27.

The Cougars were able to stage a comeback, with several scores, including Ward Jr. finding Missouri City, Texas native Chance Allen for a 17-yard touchdown. The Cougars tried an onside kick, but were unsuccessful, leading to the Cougars’ first loss of the season. Ward Jr. of the Cougars threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had three turnovers in the game. Cougars’ receivers Linell Bonner and Steven Dunbar both had over 100 yards receiving.

The biggest stat of the game, however, was Navy putting 46 points on the Cougars, which was the most points that an opponent has scored against the Cougars in the Tom Herman era.