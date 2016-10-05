UNLOCKING KINGDOM AUTHORITY AND POWER WITHIN YOU

“EXPECTING MIRACLES TO BE SEEN IN 2016”

Matthew 16:19-21

Bible Fact: Jesus expects all of His disciples to demonstrate the authority and power of His kingdom as a witness to a weak and wicked world.

The Big Idea: To get Christian disciples to surrender their faith beyond the traditional to be offered the opportunity to engage with God without restrictions to do miraculous works that represent God.

I. The SOUL ONLY is the lone citizen that lives in the kingdom of heaven.

II. 7 Keys to unlock kingdom authority and power within you:

III. Kingdom citizen rules Jesus taught that release His keys of authority to His disciples

IV. The Holy Spirit’s release of God’s power to unlock authority and power in Christians

A. The objectives of the Holy Spirit in Christians

1. To exemplify His person

2. To experience His power

3. To elevate His purpose

4. To execute His plan

B. The five primary activities of the Holy Ghost

To direct believers in the way of righteousness to represent The Lord;

2. To divert harm from the presence and way of the believer:

3. To discern with a supernaturally higher recognition about things, events, activities, and actions of people.

4. To deliver the believer from evil.

5. To defend the will of God

a). What is the will of God?

God has two wills in the Bible: His will of decree and His will of command

b). The Holy Spirit helps believers to defend God’s will in their:

Witness:

Word:

Walk:

Work: to be engaged in physical or mental activity in order to achieve a purpose or result, especially in one’s job, to do work. To toil, labor, exert oneself, to slave at or be tied to something with energy (to slave away); keep at it, put one’s nose to the grindstone.