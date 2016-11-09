UNLOCKING KINGDOM AUTHORITY AND POWER WITHIN YOU

Matthew 16:19-21

Bible Fact: Jesus expects all of His disciples to demonstrate the authority and power of His kingdom as a witness to a weak and wicked world.

The Big Idea: To get Christian disciples to surrender their faith beyond the traditional to be offered the opportunity to engage with God without restrictions to do miraculous works that represent God.

I. The SOUL ONLY is the lone citizen that lives in the kingdom of heaven.

II. 7 Keys to unlock kingdom authority and power within you:

III. Kingdom citizen rules Jesus taught that release His keys of authority to His disciples

IV. The Holy Spirit’s release of God’s power to unlock authority and power in Christians

A. The objectives of the Holy Spirit in Christians

1. To exemplify His person

2.To experience His power

3.To elevate His purpose

4.To execute His plan

B. The five primary activities of the Holy Ghost

1.To direct believers in the way of righteousness to represent The Lord;

2.To divert harm from the presence and way of the believer:

3.To discern with a supernaturally higher recognition about things, events, activities, and actions of people.

4.To deliver the believer from evil.

5.To defend the will of God

a) What is the will of God?

– God has two wills in the Bible: His will of decree and His will of command

b)The Holy Spirit helps believers to defend God’s will in their:

-Witness:

-Word:

-Walk:

-Work: to be engaged in physical or mental activity in order to achieve a purpose or result, especially in one’s job, to do work. To toil, labor, exert oneself, to slave at or be tied to something with energy (to slave away); keep at it, put one’s nose to the grindstone.

-How to tell if it is kingdom work: (Kingdom work works with God and works for God.)

– A list of kingdom works demonstrated by true believers:

1.Love: What does love do for the kingdom of God?

2.Patience: What is patience? Patience is putting one’s own thoughts or actions on hold toward another thing, another person, another thought or another situation until something else happens that was NOT the original person’s intent or desire without question or quitting.

-Patience is letting the other person finish her/his thoughts before commenting.

-Patience is delightfully allowing other views to be expressed without making them fit your thinking.

-Patience is waiting for results or outcome without questioning, quarreling or quitting.

-Patience is letting someone else be right other than you.

-Patience is not having the super urge or super ego to be right all the time.

-Patience is NOT being spontaneously combative or complaining.

-Patience is slow to be frustrated with others, especially when irritated.

-Patience is remaining committed to someone or somethings when there is little understanding.

-Patience is to love someone anyway even when you do not understand them or agree with them.

-Patience is allowing time to pass in good faith to see what happens.

-Patience is remaining calm in the presence of opposition.

-Patience is persevering and enduring without complaining.

-Patience is waiting for someone without leaving them or to complain about how long they take.

-Patience is waiting on time without telling time what to do.