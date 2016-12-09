UNLOCKING KINGDOM AUTHORITY AND POWER WITHIN YOU

Matthew 16:19-21

Bible Fact: Jesus expects all of His disciples to demonstrate the authority and power of His kingdom as a witness to a weak and wicked world.

The Big Idea: To get Christian disciples to surrender their faith beyond the traditional to be offered the opportunity to engage with God without restrictions to do miraculous works that represent God.

The SOUL ONLY is the lone citizen that lives in the kingdom of heaven . 7 Keys to unlock kingdom authority and power within you:

III. Kingdom citizen rules Jesus taught that release His keys of authority to His disciples

The Holy Spirit’s release of God’s power to unlock authority and power in Christians The objectives of the Holy Spirit in Christians To exemplify His person To experience His power To elevate His purpose To execute His plan The five primary activities of the Holy Ghost

To direct believers in the way of righteousness to represent The Lord;

To divert harm from the presence and way of the believer:

To discern with a supernaturally higher recognition about things, events, activities, and actions of people.

To deliver the believer from evil.

To defend the will of God

What is the will of God?

God has two wills in the Bible: His will of decree and His will of command

The Holy Spirit helps believers to defend God’s will in their:

in their: Knowledge and understanding of the Kingdom of God for Christians to live by:

Christians pursue the purpose of the kingdom of God

To gain entrance into the presence and power of God; Matthew 16:19; John 3:3,5



How Christians are to pursue the kingdom of God:

A. Christians pursue the Kingdom of God as children; Mark 10:14,15

Children

A colorful and creative imagination for life;

Naturally respond obediently (good or bad)

Desire to please others;

Accepting without skepticism and doubt;

Adaptable to environmental changes;

Honest but less likely to immediately criticize others;

Quick to agree or to give praise to someone else (even a stranger);

Innocent and trainable;

Like to be near others, especially peers;

Excited over what other’s do or when others achieve a goal;

Hurt when others hurt;

Dependent upon continuance supervision to get needs met;

Do not need to know one thing to get everything they need;

Do not struggle with the harsh habitual struggles of daily living;

Sees people through black & white lens as “good or bad”, no middle or gray areas to park in;

Have no harsh unbreakable learned habits or vices; (little babies don’t get drunk, cuss, gossip, rob others, etc)

Completely free from any anxious worldly care;

No pre-made up mental dispositions except what has been taught to them

Trusting without questions;

Fresh joy;

Eager to learn new things with questions;

Bond easily with their schoolmasters, nurses and caregivers;

Curious without an opinion