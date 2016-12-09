UNLOCKING KINGDOM AUTHORITY AND POWER WITHIN YOU
Matthew 16:19-21
Bible Fact: Jesus expects all of His disciples to demonstrate the authority and power of His kingdom as a witness to a weak and wicked world.
The Big Idea: To get Christian disciples to surrender their faith beyond the traditional to be offered the opportunity to engage with God without restrictions to do miraculous works that represent God.
- The SOUL ONLY is the lone citizen that lives in the kingdom of heaven.
- 7 Keys to unlock kingdom authority and power within you:
III. Kingdom citizen rules Jesus taught that release His keys of authority to His disciples
- The Holy Spirit’s release of God’s power to unlock authority and power in Christians
- The objectives of the Holy Spirit in Christians
- To exemplify His person
- To experience His power
- To elevate His purpose
- To execute His plan
- The five primary activities of the Holy Ghost
- To direct believers in the way of righteousness to represent The Lord;
- To divert harm from the presence and way of the believer:
- To discern with a supernaturally higher recognition about things, events, activities, and actions of people.
- To deliver the believer from evil.
- To defend the will of God
- What is the will of God?
- God has two wills in the Bible: His will of decree and His will of command
- The Holy Spirit helps believers to defend God’s will in their:
- Knowledge and understanding of the Kingdom of God for Christians to live by:
- Christians pursue the purpose of the kingdom of God
- To gain entrance into the presence and power of God; Matthew 16:19; John 3:3,5
- How Christians are to pursue the kingdom of God:
- A. Christians pursue the Kingdom of God as children; Mark 10:14,15
- Children
- A colorful and creative imagination for life;
- Naturally respond obediently (good or bad)
- Desire to please others;
- Accepting without skepticism and doubt;
- Adaptable to environmental changes;
- Honest but less likely to immediately criticize others;
- Quick to agree or to give praise to someone else (even a stranger);
- Innocent and trainable;
- Like to be near others, especially peers;
- Excited over what other’s do or when others achieve a goal;
- Hurt when others hurt;
- Dependent upon continuance supervision to get needs met;
- Do not need to know one thing to get everything they need;
- Do not struggle with the harsh habitual struggles of daily living;
- Sees people through black & white lens as “good or bad”, no middle or gray areas to park in;
- Have no harsh unbreakable learned habits or vices; (little babies don’t get drunk, cuss, gossip, rob others, etc)
- Completely free from any anxious worldly care;
- No pre-made up mental dispositions except what has been taught to them
- Trusting without questions;
- Fresh joy;
- Eager to learn new things with questions;
- Bond easily with their schoolmasters, nurses and caregivers;
- Curious without an opinion
- CAN GROW UP TO MAKE YOU PROUD!