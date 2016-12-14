UNLOCKING KINGDOM AUTHORITY AND POWER WITHIN YOU

Matthew 16:19-21

Bible Fact: Jesus expects all of His disciples to demonstrate the authority and power of His kingdom as a witness to a weak and wicked world.

The Big Idea: To get Christian disciples to surrender their faith beyond the traditional to be offered the opportunity to engage with God without restrictions to do miraculous works that represent God.

I. The SOUL ONLY is the lone citizen that lives in the kingdom of heaven.

II. 7 Keys to unlock kingdom authority and power within you:

III. Kingdom citizen rules Jesus taught that release His keys of authority to His disciples

IV. The Holy Spirit’s release of God’s power to unlock authority and power in Christians

A. The objectives of the Holy Spirit in Christians

1. To exemplify His person

2. To experience His power

3. To elevate His purpose

4. To execute His plan

B. The five primary activities of the Holy Ghost

1.To direct believers in the way of righteousness to represent The Lord;

2.To divert harm from the presence and way of the believer:

3.To discern with a supernaturally higher recognition about things, events, activities, and actions of people.

4.To deliver the believer from evil.

5.To defend the will of God

a)What is the will of God?

-God has two wills in the Bible: His will of decree and His will of command

b)The Holy Spirit helps believers to defend God’s will in their:

c)Knowledge and understanding of the Kingdom of God for Christians to live by:

1.Christians pursue the purpose of the kingdom of God

A.To gain entrance into the presence and power of God; Matthew 16:19; John 3:3,5

2.How Christians are to pursue the kingdom of God:

A.Christians pursue the Kingdom of God as wise as serpents and humble as doves; Matthew 10:16-20

-Christians are harmless, defenseless and weaponless;

-Christians appear to be helpless and defenseless but they are always victorious;

-Christians are patient and meek under the threat and attack of wolves;

–Patience and meekness are the twin fruit that is born timely from knowing God is present.

-Wolves are the haters and despisers of Christians in the world;

-Serpents are beautiful to behold even when they are harmful;

-Serpents do best to stay out of harm’s way by going the opposite direction; (most)

-Serpents are prudent and calculating to define their next move;

-Serpents are keen and cautious preservationists;

-Serpents are very difficult to pick out because they are adaptable and camouflaging in their natural environment

-Doves are guiltless and harmless creatures;

-Doves are simple, humble, unassuming and quiet;

-Doves are friendly and not provocative, not temperamental and not antagonistic;

-Doves are calm and peaceful.