‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Cast Demanding Higher Pay Amid Rising Ratings

The cast members of “This Is Us” are rallying together to ask NBC for a pay raise. The actors think they deserve an increase in their talent fees given how much the show is earning as a top-rating series this season.

According to reports, “This Is Us” leads Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) currently receive $80,000 per episode. Two-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown (Randall) take home $75,000 per episode, while Justin Hartley (Kevin) and Chrissy Metz (Kate) both earn $40,000 per episode.

“This Is Us” season 2, however, surpassed the ratings of “The Big Bang Theory” season 11 on CBS as of Oct. 21. The latter show’s stars, led by Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, earn around $500,000 to $1 million per episode. It’s inspiring the actors of “This Is Us” to ask for the fee increase.

It’s not known whether NBC will give in to their demands but the network also used to pay $1 million per episode for the stars of their top-rating shows. Network bosses already gave one of the child actors on “This Is Us” an increase, as Mackenzie Hancsicsak (Young Kate), now gets $12,500 per episode from her previous fee of $8,210.

NBC renewed “This Is Us” until the 2018-2019 season last May. More negotiations are expected to take place between the network and its stars.