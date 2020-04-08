Virtual International Day of Prayer, Hope and Reflection on Saturday, April 11th

On Saturday, April 11th community, business and faith leaders from all over the world will come together for a virtual International Day of Prayer, Hope and Reflection. The online movement will center on prayer but also on reflections, positive affirmations and encouragement in response to the grim news about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nate Miles, community leader and co-founder of the virtual International Day of Prayer organization says that “the call to prayer and reflection will be in all languages and through every medium. This is where our technology giants will help us broadcast, streamline and connect each of us together virtually. We are asking spiritual leaders, celebrities and ordinary citizens to tell their stories of encouragement and deliver their own prayers and commitments to change as we move through and past the coronavirus crisis. This broadcast and livestream of inspirational stories will gather the world together like a “moon landing” – where we focus on what people can achieve.”

The virtual International Day of Prayer will begin Saturday, April 11th at 12:00 PM NOON EST until 12:01 AM EST Easter Sunday on April 12th at www.idoprayer.org. It will also stream on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram Live.

Bishop Charles Blake, Sr

Bishop J. Drew Sheard

Bishop Joseph Walker III

Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr.

Evangelist Karen Clark-Sheard

Karen Carter Richards

Nate Miles

VaShawn Mitchell

Kierra Sheard International Day of Prayer participants

Endorsements and commitments to participate include: Karen Carter Richards, Chair of National Newspapers Publishers Association and Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., CEO and President of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, a trade association with over 200 Black newspapers nationally; Bishop Charles Blake, Sr, Presiding Prelate of the Church of God in Christ with over 6.5 million members worldwide; Bishop Joseph Walker III, Presiding Bishop of Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International with over 1.6 million members worldwide; Recording Gospel Artist, songwriter and multiple Grammy award winner VaShawn Mitchell; Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Senior Pastor of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit, MI along with his wife multiple Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Evangelist Karen Clark-Sheard and daughter, recording artist Kierra Sheard.

Go to www.idoprayer.org for details and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates leading to the day’s event. We are also asking and encouraging followers to use their social media platforms to post and share positive affirmations, prayers, and words of wisdom using hashtags #IDOPrayer and #IDOPray.

Remember to stay home, stay safe and obey all of the state and local regulations regarding social distancing.