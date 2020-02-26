Former Vice President Al Gore Launches Major Voter Registration Effort Aimed at Mobilizing Young Voters to Address Climate Crisis at the Polls

ABOVE: Former Vice President Al Gore and Jeffrey L. Boney

This past week, former Vice President Al Gore visited the HBCU campus of Texas Southern University in Houston, where he kicked off a major voter registration initiative focused on climate action and aimed at students across the country.

Vice President Gore and the Climate Reality Action Fund held a rally where they announced the launch of Vote Your Future: Vote Climate, a national campaign to drive voter registration and turnout and rally support for climate action in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.

In support of the campaign, Vice President Gore is visiting a series of U.S. college campuses throughout the year to speak with students about the climate crisis and encourage them to prioritize climate action at the ballot box in 2020.

Future campus tour dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Prior to hosting the rally on campus, Vice President Gore sat down with the Houston Forward Times to answer some critical questions about climate change and the African American vote.

Former Vice President Al Gore

When asked whether people of color, particularly African Americans, have really caught on to the issue of global climate change as an issue important to them, and whether activists have done enough to cater a message to resonate with African American voters, Vice President Gore responded: “I think that used to be the case, but I think that has begun to change in a very powerful way. I have joined forces with Rev. William Barber II, who is the co-chair of the New Poor People’s Campaign. More than 50 years ago, before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had launched the original Poor People’s Campaign aimed at three evils: Racism, Poverty and Excessive Militarism. Now, Rev. Barber has revived that campaign and has added a fourth evil, which he labels Ecological Destruction. The United Nations just issued a report that stated every child in the world stands to be a victim of the climate crisis right now. So, I think there is a growing awareness of how these crisis are intertwined and connected.”

When asked about various local issues that have arisen, such as the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, or the report from the Environmental Protection Agency that revealed that there are cancer clusters in predominately African American communities in the Greater Houston area and whether he felt it is difficult for African Americans to focus on a climate crisis on a global level, when they have to deal with major environmental issues on a local level, Vice President Gore said:

“The overburden of cancer cases concentrated on communities of color, including African Americans, is a pattern. The number one predictor of the location of a hazardous chemical waste site is race. It is the number one predictor to this day and it’s no mystery why this is the case. If we had paid more attention in the past to what was being inflicted on low-income communities of color, with these environmental insults, we would have understood earlier what’s being inflicted on the human race.”

Vice President Gore also applauded the efforts of young people for speaking up more about the issues related to the climate crisis.

“With Mother Nature speaking out ever more loudly and clearly, more and more Americans are calling for leadership on the climate crisis,” said Vice President Gore. “We are at a political tipping point, thanks in large part to Greta Thunberg and millions of other young people speaking truth to power. With the courage and moral clarity they bring to the climate movement, and the power of grassroots organizing behind them, young people will, I’m confident, be a driving force for climate action this November.”

The Vote Your Future: Vote Climate tour is being managed by the Climate Reality Action Fund and will focus its voter registration and get out the vote efforts on several key states – Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Nevada. Alongside a broad network of allies and supporters, the campaign will organize, educate, and activate voters to support bold, ambitious climate solutions and candidates at every level of government up and down the ballot on Election Day.

The Climate Reality Action Fund is affiliated with The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit organization founded by Vice President Gore in 2006 to catalyze solutions to the climate crisis. Since its inception in 2007, The Climate Reality Project has trained more than 21,000 Climate Reality Leaders from 152 countries around the world.

To learn more about the Climate Reality Action Fund, please visit: https://www.climaterealityactionfund.org/.