WAKE THE HELL UP: Why Black America Could Suffer Most from Coronavirus Pandemic

“Black people aren’t dying from it.” You heard it just like I did. The early narrative on social media about the Coronavirus pandemic as it hit China and Europe convinced most in Black America that we were immune from this global crisis. I knew it was a mistake when I heard it. We have been in America for 465 years. Since when have we been immune to anything in this country?

As an activist, I was raised on the logic that when America catches a cold, Black people will catch pneumonia. This is the natural consequence of being the most vulnerable members of society. In the midst of any crisis it is the people at the bottom who suffer most. COVID-19 has taken mostly European lives. Now it has crept into the hood. It’s starting to hit home. Every day we are seeing more stories about Black people being victimized by this invisible foe. I understand how we slept through the first quarter of this pandemic, but I am afraid that too many of us are still asleep. I don’t think there will be a halftime. Maybe I shouldn’t use these analogies. This is not a game.

With the virus already having killed so many in Europe, some are astonished that I would suggest that Black America will suffer most. First of all, we live in a country whose very systems are designed for us to suffer most. At the time of this writing, the virus was beginning to erupt in U.S. cities where the poor have few defenses. This is political language for “it’s about to hit Black people hard.”

The virus has a vicious seek and destroy modus operandi that violently attacks weakened immune systems. Those in poor health will be most impacted. Black people have more health challenges than any other community in America. We lead disproportionately in diabetes, heart disease, cancer, infant mortality, AIDS and a host of other sicknesses. Access to proper healthcare is at best a “D-” if we used a school report card grading scale. Stress in the Black community is always high which explains the widespread drug and alcohol abuse. This same stress weakens the immune system and leaves the body susceptible to viruses and disease. Let’s not talk about the “food deserts” in hoods across the U.S. that force Black families to consume fast food leaving us nutritionally deficient. Nothing weakens the immune system like poor diet. What am I saying? Our present condition makes us “easy work” for coronavirus. This is chemical-biological warfare. Nobody is coming to save us. We must move quickly and wisely to save ourselves.

Even if most of the fatalities caused by the pandemic are White, Black America will suffer most from the aftermath if we don’t prepare to stick together. It’s estimated that unemployment will reach 32% in America. This means that it will be nearly double for Black people. With nearly half of Black America out of work you can expect meteoric rises in depression, criminal behavior, clashes with law enforcement and raw hopelessness. With school becoming virtual, how well will Black children adjust to online learning considering many don’t have access to internet? Many Black businesses have already drowned in the economic ocean of Corona. The government will not bail them out the way they bailed out major corporations in the last recession. I don’t say these things to scare you. I say these things to wake you up! Let’s go Black America. This can be our crises or this can be our new beginning. How we respond will determine which.

First of all, do not panic! Do not be afraid! It is fear that will cause you to make critical mistakes. As terrifying as this pandemic may be, know that we as a people have faced worse and survived. The Transatlantic slave trade, lynching and Jim Crow, just to name a few. We can get through this with a minimal loss of life if we adjust our attitudes and our lifestyle. We must move to protect ourselves and our communities at all cost.

The most precious asset is the gift of life. Protect it. Follow the instructions of those in authority regarding “no contact” instructions. You can call it “social distancing” or whatever you want; just do it. Wash your hands often. Stay at home. It could mean life or death. Next, we must make sure our elders are protected and have all that they need in this time of crisis. If young people were more likely to die from this virus, our elders would do everything within their power to save them. We must not abandon our elders! Make sure you have sufficient food in your homes for up to 3 months. Cleanliness is godliness. The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan instructed those who follow him to clean and disinfect their homes thoroughly to ward off any unwanted germs or viruses in the home.

Since the virus attacks the immune system the best defense against it is to change your dietary habits. This may be hard for some of us, but you can do it. Eat healthy foods that make your immune system stronger. If you are able to do so, fast for a number of days to flush toxins from your system. Make sure you keep up an exercise regimen, as well. The body is wired to survive such attacks, but it must be made strong enough to do so. It is better to err on the side of caution than to die on the side of apathy.

Coming out of this, we will have to focus less on the “American economy” and focus completely on strengthening our own economy. If Black businesses are to survive it will be because Black people focused Black dollar circulation in our own community. When this pandemic is over everyone will be looking out for themselves. I suggest we do the same. If I said it once, I said it a million times. Until Black America puts Black America first, Black America will always be last. May God bless us to wake up, save as many lives as we can and be ready to rebuild our community into the stronghold that our children deserve to inherit.

I leave you with these words of encouragement from our brother, Minister Farrakhan regarding “shelter in place.” He says, “Quarantine is a blessing and you can’t leave your home. That forces us to make our homes safe, clean and your place of worship; a place of study. Allah will absolutely take us through. We will love each other better, stronger, wiser and united.”

Peace.



