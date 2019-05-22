Walker’s Legacy present “Women of Color in Tech” in partnership with Comcast

ABOVE: Christa Stoneham, Ashley Turner, Ramon Manning, Ray Purser

This past Monday, May 20th, Walker’s Legacy, a women’s empowerment organization, hosted a power panel of women for their “Women of Color in Tech” event, and it was a huge success.

The event, which was done in partnership with Comcast Houston, was held at the Emancipation Park Conservancy, located in the heart of Houston’s historic Third Ward.

The program featured a panel of multicultural women in technology, as well great conversations focused on helping develop, sustain and grow the future of women in technology. Attendees also got to explore opportunities and be introduced to resources that minority and women entrepreneurs can utilize to grow and expand their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Kelly Hodges, Karen Carter Richards, Antonio Williams, Kym King, Misha McClure

This event was a way to connect small business owners and budding entrepreneurs with the digital tools, local resources, and business contacts needed to take their ventures to the next level. There was also a highlight of Comcast’s key programs and initiatives.

Panelists spoke on various thought-provoking topics to the packed audience.

Panelists included: City of Houston First Daughter, Ashley Turner; Comcast Houston Director, Nikia Green; Laura Silva, Bank of America; Michelle Ferrell, Code Park Houston; and Madame Miso Shar’nee Francis, of the thesite.io. The moderators for the evening were Joy Hutton and Natalie Madeira Cofield of Walker’s Legacy.

Natalie Cofield, Ivette Mayo, Misty Stark, Bryce Kennard

The night ended with a surprise check presentation from Ray Purser, Comcast Houston Regional VP of External Affairs. Emancipation Park Conservancy was presented with a $10,000 donation for a computer lab, furthering Comcast’s commitment to digital inclusion and supporting the City of Houston’s Complete Communities Initiative.

Walker’s Legacy is a growing global women in business collective founded to establish networks of empowerment and access for women of color in business.

For more information on Walker’s Legacy, please visit www.walkerslegacy.com.

For more information about Comcast Houston, please visit https://houston.comcast.com.