This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Artist Inc.’s Presentation Night 2017 and More!

Celebration of Life for Lord “Pete” Peterson

On April 24, 2017, a celebration of life for Lord Peterson was held at O.W. Wiley Mortuary Chapel on 1290 Pinemont Drive, Houston, Texas 77018. Lord Peterson, Jr. was born August 30, 1945, the fifth child to Lord (L.J.) and Clemorse Peterson in Houston, Texas. He was a veteran and his naval tour took him all over the world. Later he married Helen Crouts Peterson (deceased) with whom a child was born – Naomi Peterson. Also, he had a son named Robert Earl Miller. He was an immaculate dresser, a great story teller, and the source of inspiration and support for young family members to whom he stressed the importance of possessing both book smarts and street smarts. His parents, two siblings Lucille and Hazel preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory a sister Earline Brooks, brother Donell Peterson, aunt, Maggie Campbell (Melvin), beloved daughter Naomi Peterson, and son, Robert Earl Miller (LaWonna), grandchildren, six great grand children, niece Carolyn Hardeway, great nephew, unofficial caregiver (and protégé) Jarvis Hardeway and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. Tyrone Willis was an Active Pallbearer along with Keith Blackshear, Justin Hardeway, Jimmy Sheeley, Ron Swayzer, Joe Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers included Richard Baskins, Johnie C. Brooks, Jr. III, Quincy Norris, Sr. and Donell Peterson. He was an avid reader of the Forward Times Newspaper for 50 years.

Ponies and Petals Cup presented by Hublot on Mother’s Day at Houston Polo Club

Many enjoyed the Ponies and Petals Cup presented by Hublot on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14, 2017, at the Houston Polo Club. For tickets to the Houston Polo Club visit their website at http://houstonpoloclub.com/.

Artist Inc.’s Presentation Night 2017

It was great to hear about all the artists and their work at Artist Inc.’s Presentation Night 2017 at Houston’s City Hall on May 17, 2017. Each artist participating in the Artist Inc. program gave a 5-minute final presentation to their fellow participants, facilitators, and special Artist Inc. guests during their final session of the program.

Lovett Elementary Magnet School Band Program

On May 18, 2017, the Lovett Elementary Magnet School Band Program recently held a concert and awards program at Bellaire High School. The Annie Lee Smith Awards were given to deserving students in the band program. Former Lovett School Principal Annie Lee Smith created the Lovett Band Program years ago and awarded deserving band students.

Fonwood Dedicates New School

Many students from Fonwood Early Childhood Center celebrated the dedication of their new school on Wednesday, May 3. The students were among the first to attend classes in the new early childhood facility, which opened this school year and was specifically designed to enhance the educational experience of the district’s youngest learners. This 89,000-square-foot facility features 29 classrooms, three outdoor learning areas, a music learning center, science and literacy labs, extended learning areas, and a learning commons. HISD Trustee Rhonda Skillern-Jones applauded the efforts of the principal Dr. Kimberly Agnew-Borders, as well as the teachers, parents, and community members for their efforts in assisting the school to move into its new building. For more information about this new facility visit their website at http://www.houstonisd.org/Domain/28818.