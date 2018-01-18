This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The 22nd Annual Gardere Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition and More!

The Houston Premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Revival of ‘The Color Purple’

The Houston Premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Revival of The Color Purple was shown on the dates of January 9-14, 2017, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets started at $35 and were available by phone (800) 982-2787 and could also be purchased online at www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com. The Color Purple is based on the Alice Walker Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple and was adapted for the stage by Tony and Pulitzer winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The Color Purple went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy. The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is operated by the Hobby Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to expand Houston’s reputation as a world-class cultural center by providing a premier performing arts facility, fostering accessibility to the performing arts and promoting arts education, with an emphasis on musical theater. For more information please visit www.TheHobbyCenter.org.

The 22nd Annual Gardere Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition

On Friday, January 12, 2018, the 22nd Annual Gardere Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Downtown Houston, Texas. This was a spectacular oratory competition that young people participated in from all over the City of Houston and the competition’s theme was: “What is your dream for today’s world?” The 2018 MLK Jr. Oratory Competition finalists include: Summer Whitaker, Shawn Ward, Maryam Khan, Caleb Kiteka, Jernee Craig, Nhedrick Jabier, Nyla Johnson, Jaida Gatlin, Armani Holmes, Natalie Green, Tchanori Kone, and Kimahni Dew. The oratory competition judges include: Leonard Barnes, the Honorable Vanessa Gilmore, the Honorable George Hanks Jr., Rayford Irvin, Melanie Lawson, and Yolanda Smith. The 22nd Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition winners include: 1st place winner Tchanori Kone, 2nd place winner Caleb Kiteka, and 3rd place winner Nhedrick Jabier.

The 12th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Parade

On Saturday, January 13, 2018, the 12th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Parade was held in Downtown Houston to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This parade featured more than 10 floats and 20 marching bands. The 12th Annual MLK Youth Parade was co-led by the Stephen F. Austin High School Band. Spectators filled the streets of Houston to see this awesome parade.