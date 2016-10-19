HCC Fall 2016 bnr

This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Community Block Party Hosted by Forward Times & Uber and More!

Community Block Party Hosted by Forward Times & Uber

Forward Times Staff and 97.9 The Box Radio Personality, J-Mac

On Saturday, October 15, 2016, from 11a.m. to 1p.m., Uber and the Forward Times teamed up to host a block party in the Third Ward community. Attendees enjoyed free music, food and games and had an opportunity to learn more about the service and economic opportunity Uber provides to all Houstonians.

Uber Staff: Eric Aguirre, Vinnie Campo, Andrew Simon, Eleanor Smith, Katie Coast and Sola Lawal

Robert Garner and Karen Carter Richards

Uber and Forward Times Staff

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, HCC, Sarfraz Maredia, Uber Texas and Uber Southwest, General Manager AND Karen Carter Richards, Houston Forward Times, CEO/Publisher

Bianca Mahmood, Emancipation Economic Development Council, and Karen Carter Richards

Alex Karjeker, Uber, Pamela Greenwood, Media/Public Relations Director, Harris County Constable Precinct 7 and Karen Carter Richards

Uber Eats Driver and Karen Carter Richards

A Conversation with Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston

Kim Davis and Houston Chronicle Reporter Cindy George

The Houston Association of Black Journalists recently held “A Conversation with Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston” at the new headquarters of the Houston Chronicle. The conversation with Mayor Turner was moderated by Houston Chronicle reporter Cindy George. Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston discussed many issues on October 13, 2016 at the Houston Chronicle such as pension reform, flooding, potholes, & the Super Bowl.

Cindy George pictured with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and City of Houston Press Secretary Darian Ward

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Cindy George

Serbino Sandifer-Walker and Marina Coryat

Serbino Sandifer-Walker and Marina Coryat



