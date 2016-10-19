This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Community Block Party Hosted by Forward Times & Uber and More!

Community Block Party Hosted by Forward Times & Uber

On Saturday, October 15, 2016, from 11a.m. to 1p.m., Uber and the Forward Times teamed up to host a block party in the Third Ward community. Attendees enjoyed free music, food and games and had an opportunity to learn more about the service and economic opportunity Uber provides to all Houstonians.

A Conversation with Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston

The Houston Association of Black Journalists recently held “A Conversation with Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston” at the new headquarters of the Houston Chronicle. The conversation with Mayor Turner was moderated by Houston Chronicle reporter Cindy George. Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston discussed many issues on October 13, 2016 at the Houston Chronicle such as pension reform, flooding, potholes, & the Super Bowl.