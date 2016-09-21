This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Jack and Jill Day: The Woodlands Chapter, National Hispanic Professional Organization: Black and White Gala 2016 and More!

Jack and Jill Day: The Woodlands Chapter

On September 17, 2016, The Woodlands Chapter of Jack and Jill of America held its annual Carole Robertson Memorial Ceremony at Legends Sports Complex, 602 Pruitt Road, Woodlands, Texas. This Memorial Ceremony was developed in 2012 by Cheryl Anderson, National Program Director. The Order of Events included activities by various groups: Jumping Jacks, Super Stars, Pacesetters, Elites, Essence Group, and also a Carole Robertson Candle Lighting Ceremony. Carole Robertson and three other young girls were killed when a Birmingham Church was bombed by members of the Ku Klux Klan on September 15, 1963.

National Hispanic Professional Organization: Black and White Gala 2016

A Presidential Ball was held by the National Hispanic Professional Organization entitled 13th Annual Black & White Gala 2016 on September 17, 2016. The Mistress of Ceremonies was Erica Rico; Keynote Speaker was David Nieves.

2016 NHPO HOUSTON LEADERSHIP AWARDS:

NHPO Rachel Reyes Millennial Award – Ivan Sanchez

NHPO Empowerment Award – Raul “Chief” Reyes

NHPO Lifetime Achievement Award – Richard Huebner

2016 NHPO HOUSTON AMBASSADOR AWARDS:

NHPO Rachel Reyes Millennial Ambassador – Bernie Aldape, III

NHPO Rachel Reyes Millennial Ambassador – Joaquin Martinez

NHPO Empowerment Ambassador – Luz Elena Rivers

2016 NHPO LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS:

Erika Gaytan Memorial Leadership In Volunteerism Award – Tam Nguyen

Ben Mendez Courage In Leadership Award – Tarah Taylor

Lawrence J. Payne Servant Leadership Award – Dolores “Dee” Leal

For more information about this organization National Hispanic Professional Organization, visit website: www.NHPOHouston.org.

Top Ladies of Distinction & Bayway Lincoln: Gala Pre-reception for 2016 Laureates

On September 15, 2016, held a Gala Pre-reception in honor of the 2016 Laureates entitled H.B.C.U.: A Legacy of Longevity, Achievement & Scholarship made possible by the Top Ladies of Distinction & Bayway Lincoln Dealership on 12333 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. For more information, please call (281) 929-6500.