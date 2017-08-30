This Week in Houston’s Buzz: “A Literary Café”

Saturday, October 28, 2017, 11am – 3pm

Renowned Authors, Unique Vendors, & Live Entertainers

Free and Open to the Public

The Arts and Letters Committee of the Suburban Houston Fort Bend Alumnae Chapter (SHFBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated in partnership with Suburban Sugar Land Women (SSLW) invite the public to attend “A Literary Café” on Saturday, October 28, 2017, 11am – 3pm at Houston Community College-Southwest Campus, Learning Hub Building, 10041 Cash Road, Stafford, Texas 77477.

SHFBAC has enthusiastically served Fort Bend County since 1976. The national and local chapter’s five service programs are: economic development; educational development; international awareness and involvement; physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement. Evelyn Peters Dean is the chapter’s president!

The Arts & Letters Committee serves to stimulate interest and increase appreciation by encouraging, educating, and engaging the public to attend local creative, literary, and performing arts, and other cultural events, as well as raise the awareness of the African American influence in the community by promoting events such as the Literary Café, Book Club, and Red-Carpet events. Serena Wright-Bostic is the chair of the Arts & Letters Committee.

Suburban Sugar Land Women (SSLW) is a volunteer, non profit, 501c3, Fort Bend County & beyond, service organization since 1989. Six programs provide free, ongoing, human services, and financial resources from infancy thru adulthood. The six programs are: 1. Seniors Enrichment; 2. Families Outreach; 3. Infants thru Young Adults Development; 4. Scholarships & Support; 5. Phenomenal Partners; and 6. Community Involvement. Mose & Mable Austin are the founder, president, and lifetime partners. Together, we transform lives. Please visit our website and view our 3-minute video at www.sslw.org . Our vision is to encourage, educate, equip, engage, and empower those in need.

FYI: SSLW 2018 scholarship applicants ( Fort Bend, Countywide high school graduating seniors and SSLW continuing scholarship recipients) MUST sign in to receive community service credit. Limited number of volunteers accepted. Email pre-registration is required by Wednesday, October 25, 11:59 pm via sslwscholarships@aol.com. Provide your name, school, and cell. You will receive an email confirmation within 24 hours. Please bring email confirmation with you on 10.28.17. Check in with Ms. Austin or Ms. Bostic.

National Best-Selling Authors from Greater Houston and Fort Bend County will read excerpts from their books, discuss characters, plots, and the motivation behind writing the book. National best-selling authors attending the event include Dr. Jacqueline Horton Cobbin, Janice Hale Harris, Darcell Walker, Rosalind Riggs, Eric L. Wiggins, Fannie Madry, and Brenda White.

Unique Vendors such as Tippy Apparels by Joyce Compton, The Interior Design Gallery by Stephanie Marks, Designer, Avon representative Doris Broome, Bee Kleen (driveway and exterior home washing) by Donovan Tyson, Art work by Rosario Solis, Sculptures by Luis, K & B Enterprises by Karen Douglas, Park Lane Jewelry by Beverly Bilts, LaVerte by Briana Campbell, Black Expressions by Pamela Hicks, Swanky Style by Tameka Ballard, Nadi’ Elmore, Remix Tees and other vendors selling clothing, arts and crafts, floral arrangements, jewelry, bath & body products, and more.

Lively Entertainment scheduled: Missouri City Middle School Cougar Orchestra Band under the direction of Heather Nielson-Corbett; Hightower High School African Dance Troupe under the leadership of Ibironke Balogun; Hightower ROTC; Ugochi Chuka-Ipere, Digital Artist; Jessica Bradnax, vocalist; and other talented, local school students.

Delicious food, desserts and cold beverages will be served. Come and encourage your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, church members, and others to enjoy this positive cultural experience.

Details: Serena Wright-Bostic, Chair of Arts and Letters Committee at 281-450-3619, aal.shfbac@gmail.com or Mable Scott Austin, President, SSLW, 713-256-7953, sslw1989@aol.com / sslw89@gmail.com.

Together, we make a difference!