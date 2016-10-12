This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Mini Film Festival: Mack Performing Arts Collective, The All-New Yolanda Adams: Morning Show on Amazing 102.5 FM and More!

The Mini Film Festival: Mack Performing Arts Collective (MPAC)

Mack Performing Arts Collective presented The Mini Film Festival on September 30 – October 1, 2016 at the University of Houston Student Center, 3100 Cullen, Houston, Texas at 6:00 p.m. Mack Performing Arts Collective is a 501 (C) 3 non-profit corporation founded on January 24, 2011 in Houston, Texas. MPAC’s mission is to cultivate the interest of performing arts by exposing, educating and entertaining. This organization has become an opportunity to give back, expand the growth of the performing arts industry, and make dreams come true.

Guest speakers included: Greg Carter, Ya’ke Smith, Tyrone Dixon, Kim Fields, Trish Avery, Jennifer Michelle, D’Angela Proctor, Jerri Moore, Alfred Cervantes, Ricky Anderson and T.J. Jones

Moderators: Greg Carter, Lionell A. Hilliard and Devon Anjelica Brown

Film Legends: Spike Lee and Oscar Micheaux

Movie Screening: “Bro” Directed by Billy D. Washington, Short Film, Billy D. Washington (Writer/Directorial) in the short film, and Tyressa Ty (Film Screen Moderator)

For more information contact us at www.mpac-arts.org

Beyoncé: Presented by Live Nation

On Thursday, September 22, 2016, Live Nation presented BEYONCÉ World Formation Tour at the NRG Stadium at 7:30 p.m. This was a spectacular concert by our own native Beyoncé who performed some of her greatest hits. Beyoncé added a second tour stop in Houston due to popular demand.

The All-New Yolanda Adams: Morning Show on Amazing 102.5 FM

Grammy award winner Yolanda Adams will be returning to the airwaves on Amazing 102.5 FM. On Monday, October 3, 2016, the all-new Yolanda Adams Morning Show was made available to listeners in Houston online at amazing1025fm.com and on the radio at Amazing 102.5 FM.

Southeast Precinct Judges Council: 30th Anniversary Luncheon Celebration

A celebration luncheon was held on Saturday, October 1, 2016, at Tom Bass Park, Houston, Texas from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Willie Belle Boone (President, Southeast Precinct Judges Council), Clara Caldwell (Luncheon Chairperson) and Gabrielle Hadnot (Luncheon Co-Chair) directed this anniversary luncheon celebration. On program, Honorable Borris Miles (State Representative, District 146) was Master of Ceremony, Sylvester Turner (Mayor, City of Houston) gave the Proclamation from the City, Rodney Ellis (State Senator) was the Keynote Speaker, and Gary Pratt gave a Tribute to El Franco Lee (Slide Show).

Involved Citizens of Houston Community Forum

On Tuesday, September 27, 2016, The Involved Citizens of Houston held a community forum at the University of Houston from 7-8:30 p.m. This forum was free and open to the public. The event’s moderator was Melanie Lawson of ABC Channel 13. The topics that were discussed were:

Voter ID Laws & Voting Process

Police Interaction with youth, young adults, men and women

How to Encourage Change in your Community

Peaceful Protest, Police Body Cameras, Formal Complaints, and much more

This forum is a movement to get the public engaged in today’s political scene.

This forum is a movement to get the public engaged in today's political scene.