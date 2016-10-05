This Week in Houston’s Buzz: Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Salute the Legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and More!

Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc. Salute the Legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

On Saturday, September 24, 2016, The Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc. Saluted the Legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (H.B.C.U.) at The Power Center on 12401 South Post Oak Road, Houston, Texas. Greetings came from Drema Lee Woldman (National President of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.), Gerra Gistand (National President of Top Teens of America), and Charlene James, Texas State President, AARP. There was a Special Presentation by Bayway Lincoln and a raffle presentation was presented by Linda Wischnewsky and Fred Hoyer (Bayway Lincoln). 2016 HBCU Laureate Recognitions were given by Larry K. Green (Houston City Council-member). Finally, the Post-Gala Concert featured music sensation Regina Belle. Thanks also goes to Jackie Pope, Former National Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. & National Fundraising Committee Chair of this wonderful event.

2016 Laureates included:

Tonya Adkism (Jackson State University)

Dr. Tophas Anderson, III (Tougaloo College)

Janis Jefferson Benton (Spelman College)

Linda K. Brown (Lincoln University – MO)

Earnest Collins (Prairie View A&M University

Joyce Jacquet (Grambling State University)

Argentina James (Texas Southern University)

John W. Peavy, Jr. (Howard University)

Dr. Justin H. Washington (Hampton University, Meharry Medical College)

Calvin Wells (Southern University)

Evolution of Gospel Celebration

On Friday, September 23, 2016, an Evolution of Gospel Celebration was held at the Metropolitan C.M.E. Church on 8955 South Freeway at 288 Reed Road, Houston, Texas. The Eighth Annual Induction Ceremony included: Lawrence K. Thomas (GMHMF) Clinician, V. Michael McKay (Finale Guest), and the Honorees for 2016 are: Lydia Alston, Nevarro Daniels, Charles Tyrone, and Marilyn Bolden-Grant. Also, a Special Guest Appearance by the New National Recording Artist “CONNECTION.” Presentation/Medals and Remarks were given by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The Gospel Music Heritage Month Foundation was established to celebrate and educate people everywhere about the rich heritage of the gospel music genre through word and song. In 2008, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Senator Blanche Lincoln (D-AR) led the passing of a resolution in both chambers declaring September as “Gospel Music Heritage Month.” In each year since its establishment, both local and global celebrations have been held to educate and entertain diverse audiences with the rich history and legacy of gospel.