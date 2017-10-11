This Week in Houston’s Buzz: The Woman’s Hospital of Texas Labor Day Luncheon & Style Show and More!

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas Labor Day Luncheon & Style Show

On Saturday, September 30, 2017, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas 14th Annual Labor Day Luncheon and Style Show was presented at the Royal Sonesta Hotel Houston from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The afternoon of avant-garde fashion was to support Houston area moms and babies by raising funds for the March of Dimes; and is chaired by The Woman’s Hospital of Texas new CEO Ashley McClellan and March of Dimes Event Chair Karina Barbieri.

The afternoon of avant-garde fashion featured a three-course lunch, style secrets to keep you from blending in from Houston image and style consultant Rebecca Matthews, followed by a bold runway show styled and produced by Todd Ramos. Guests were able to shop the Boutique Bazaar, a pop-up market of the town’s most sought-after boutiques, filled with all the essentials to make a statement all season long. Ten percent of the purchase proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes’ NICU Family Support Program at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

The NICU Family Support Program launched in 2011 and utilizes a family-centered philosophy focused on providing information and comfort to families with babies in the NICU throughout the hospitalization, the transition home and in the event of a newborn death, as well as professional development for NICU staff. The NICU Family Support Program at Woman’s Hospital will help more than 1,400 Houston-area families this year alone.

For more than 75 years, The March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization, works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. Support for the March of Dimes efforts to prevent premature birth is increasingly critical. It’s estimated that more than half a million babies in the United States (one in nine) will be born too soon this year, and the cause of nearly half of the pre-term deliveries will be unknown. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas opened in 1976, and has remained the state’s premier facility dedicated to the health of women and newborns.

The Ensemble Theatre Presents A Sizzling Romantic Comedy “Sassy Mamas”

The Ensemble Theatre brings back a sizzling romantic comedy “Sassy Mamas,” by well-known Houston playwright Celeste Bedford Walker and directed by Eileen J. Morris. Opening Night and Media Reception was held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 6:30 p.m. NAACP Image Award-winning playwright Celeste Bedford Walker brings a delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy, “Sassy Mamas.” “Sassy Mamas” is a story about three women that some may consider “cougars” who confidently pursue younger men. These three women of substance and life achievement, each finding herself in a uniquely single situation decidedly takes a proactive approach to love. Cast members include: Detria Ward, Alice M. Gatling, Michele Harrell, Kedrick Brown, Roc Living, and Sir Black. The show runs through September 27 – October 22, 2017. To buy tickets visit the Ensemble Theatre’s website at www.ensemblehouston.com/season/schedule17-18.html.

In Loving Memory of the Beloved Gladys Clark Wesley

The entire city of Houston saw the passing of a beloved member of our community, Gladys Clark Wesley. The home going service took place at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church & Pastor H. R. Berry officiated the memorial service. She was known simply as Gladys to her countless family, friends, and neighbors. Gladys Clark Wesley was born on March 24, 1932 to the late Albert Clark and Callie McKeever. Gladys grew up in the Trinity Gardens area of Houston and was a proud graduate of Phillis Wheatley High School. Gladys was married to Charlie Wesley on September 5, 1953, and they were blessed with four beautiful children. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents Albert Clark and Callie McKeever Clark, her husband, Charlie Wesley, and two sons Albert Charles Wesley and Donald Wesley. Gladys is survived by her two beautiful daughters Vicky Wesley of Benicia, California and Ladetria Wesley of Houston, Texas. Gladys loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed dearly.