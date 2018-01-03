This Week In Houston’s Buzz:The Menil Collection Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

The Menil Collection Celebrates its 30th Anniversary With Luminous Ball Honoring Chair & Life Trustee Louisa Stude Sarofim

On Saturday, December 2, 2017, many gathered for the Luminous Ball celebrating the Menil Collection’s 30th Anniversary in an enormous tent on the Menil’s front lawn. It was only the fourth gala celebration at the museum since its opening in 1987. The event honored the Menil Foundation’s Chair and Life Trustee Louisa Stude Sarofim, raising more than $2.5 million in table and ticket sales to support the Menil Collection on the occasion of this anniversary milestone. Members of the de Menil family in attendance included Lois and George de Menil, Andee and Aziz Friedrich, Susan and Menil Foundation Trustee Francois de Menil and their children Sophie, Conrad, and John. A new building for the Menil Drawing Institute by Johnston Marklee will open in 2018 and will be the first freestanding facility in the United States. It is designed for the study of modern and contemporary drawings. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and charges no admission fee. For more information about the Menil Collection visit their website at https://www.menil.org.

The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Anniversary of the Greater Houston Women’s Hall of Fame Gala

The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Anniversary of the Greater Houston Women’s Hall of Fame Gala was recently held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. The G.H.W.C.C. honored 14 women who are leaders and have contributed significantly to the advancement and empowerment of women and improved the quality of life for many in the City of Houston. The G.H.W.C.C. 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees are: Amanda Brock, Cheryl Byington, Suzan Deison, Laura Draper Bellows, Cathy Easter, Diane Englet, Gayla Gardner, Diane Gendel, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Karyl Lawson White, Dr. Guillermina Lozano, Roxann Thomas Chargois, Hallie Vanderhider, and Robin Young-Ellis. This years gala co-chairs are Susan Sarofim, Lori Sarofim, and Kelly Krohn. The honorary chair for this event is Margaret Alkek Williams. Gala proceeds will benefit the Chamber’s program of work in the community. For more information about this event visit the G.H.W.C.C.’s website at www.ghwcc.org.

Frankie Celebrates the New Year with Family & Friends

Frankie Simmons recently celebrated the New Year 2018 with her closest family and friends.