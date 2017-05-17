Wells Fargo Announces Neighborhood Renovation Program Contest for Houston Small Businesses

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is introducing the Wells Fargo Works for Small

Business®: Neighborhood Renovation Program Contest, designed to award renovations to four eligible small businesses in designated Houston neighborhoods through a physical location or storefront makeover. Wells Fargo is launching the program in collaboration with Rebuilding Together, a premier nonprofit organization focused on rebuilding communities.

To enter the contest, which runs May 1-31, 2017, eligible small business owners are invited to complete a contest application and write an essay responding to four questions about their business on wellsfargoworks.com/renovation. Four winners in Houston will be selected in the judged contest: one business will win up to $25,000 in business renovations, and three businesses will each win up to $10,000 in business renovations. No purchase or entry fee is required. The contest rules, including full eligibility and application requirements, can be found at wellsfargoworks.com/renovation/contestrules.

“Wells Fargo has a long history of building strong relationships with small business owners and fostering economic development in each and every community we serve across America,” said Darryl Montgomery, Houston regional president, Wells Fargo. “We are thrilled that Houston was selected as one of the cities to participate in the 2017 Neighborhood Renovation Program, and look forward to helping improve four small businesses through the renovation contest.”

Four other cities – Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and Minneapolis – were selected to participate in the Wells Fargo Works for Small Business: Neighborhood Renovation Program Contest. A panel of judges will review the entries and Wells Fargo will announce the winners in each of the five cities in August.

Wells Fargo also will host a small business community event to showcase the renovations and extend resources to the broader community of small business owners in Houston.

The launch of the Wells Fargo Works for Small Business: Neighborhood Renovation Program coincides with Wells Fargo’s Small Business Appreciation Celebration, which runs April 1 –

June 30. This annual event, which also coincides with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s

National Small Business Week in May, highlights the accomplishments of small businesses and provides business owners with special offers on several products and services. Visit WellsFargoWorks.com/renovation to learn more about the Neighborhood Renovation Program Contest, and learn more about Wells Fargo Works for Small Business – a broad initiative to deliver resources, guidance and services for business owners.