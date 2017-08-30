Wells Fargo Donates $1 Million to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Wells Fargo recently announced that it is donating $1 million to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey and the extensive flooding in its wake. Wells Fargo is donating $500,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, and an additional $500,000 to local nonprofits focused on recovery and relief efforts in Texas in the coming days and weeks.

“Wells Fargo is deeply concerned for all of those affected by the devastating flooding in Texas, and we’re committed to helping our customers, neighbors, team members and communities get through this,” said David Miree, lead region bank president. “With forecasts calling for more rain and potentially more flooding, we will continue to work with nonprofits and those focused on relief efforts, as we determine any additional assistance and support Wells Fargo may be able to provide.”

Wells Fargo customers across the country may donate to the American Red Cross’ hurricane relief efforts at Wells Fargo ATMs nationwide, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29. Customers will not be charged a fee for using this service, and 100 percent of the donations will be sent to the American Red Cross.

Also beginning Aug. 29, Wells Fargo’s Go FarTM Rewards customers nationwide can begin to redeem any amount of their available rewards and donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Customers can access their rewards account at GoFarRewards.wf.com or by calling the Go FarTM Rewards Service Center at 1-877-517-1358.

In addition, Wells Fargo is waiving ATM fees for our customers in the affected areas, as well as reversing other fees – such as late fees – for all of our consumer products, including credit cards and checking accounts. Wells Fargo’s mobile response unit also will enter the affected areas once the situation there is stabilized, so we may begin to help customers receive and process insurance checks, as they begin to rebuild.

Wells Fargo customers and clients affected by the severe weather and flooding in Texas may discuss their financial needs with Wells Fargo by calling 1-800-TO-WELLS (1-800-869-3557), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Likewise, Wells Fargo Home Lending customers can call 1-888-818-9147, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST, to discuss potential payment and disaster assistance options.