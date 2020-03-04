Wells Fargo Foundation Awards HBDI $1 Million Grant to Spark Small Business Growth

Diverse Community Capital Program invests in Houston to help under-served entrepreneurs grow

To accelerate the growth of diverse small businesses and job creation in Houston the Wells Fargo Foundation is investing $1 million with Houston Business Development, Inc. (HBDI). As part of its Diverse Community Capital program, Wells Fargo will help expand financing and mentoring opportunities for diverse small business across the Greater Houston area.



“Empowering small businesses is a direct and impactful way to stimulate job growth,” said Connie Smith, senior vice president, Diverse Community Capital program manager. “HBDI is an expert at identifying and coaching diverse small business owners who are ready to learn how to take their business to the next level. Collaborating locally helps us strengthen the small business ecosystem, which in turn, builds job opportunities and a deeper sense of community.”



The grant proceeds will help capitalize HBDI’s Micro-Enterprise Loan Program, which targets businesses that are not eligible for conventional bank financing, and provides flexible, small dollar loans ranging from $500 up to $50,000, coupled with business counseling, workshops and credit management training designed to enhance the entrepreneur’s business acumen and understanding of credit management.



“As a nonprofit corporation, we’ve been engaged in stimulating economic growth and revitalizing low-income communities in the Houston metro area for more than 33 years,” said Marlon Mitchell, President and CEO of HBDI. “The Wells Fargo grant enables us to fulfill our mission by providing women and minority-owned businesses, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs with access to affordable capital and management and technical assistance services that are not readily available in the private sector.”



Started in 2015, the Wells Fargo Diverse Community Capital program is a five-year, $175 million commitment to empower diverse small businesses in collaboration with Opportunity Finance Network. To date, the program has delivered more than 322,000 hours of technical assistance and $781 million in financing to minority-owned small businesses, enabling more than 103,000 jobs across the U.S.