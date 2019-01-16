What are You Doing for Others? Boys & Girls Clubs to Champion MLK Day of Service

Dr. King once said, “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve. […] You only need a heart full of grace and a soul full of love.”

On Monday, January 21, 2019, the entire nation will take time out to honor the life and legacy of one of the most heroic and transformational civil rights leaders of all time – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There will be countless celebrations, events, parades and other ways to celebrate Dr. King, but the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will focus their efforts on serving the community as a way to honor this legendary and influential leader through the MLK Day of Service.

The MLK Day of Service is an opportunity to volunteer and serve our communities – to make a difference and be the positive change needed in today’s world. More than 2,500 children and teens encounter transformative experiences and opportunities at Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the greater Houston area every day, making it possible for them to pursue their dreams.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston answers Dr. King’s call to serve by providing kids with a safe, fun place to spend out-of-school time, instilling values like citizenship and service and offering opportunities to contribute to their communities in meaningful ways. Volunteering gives kids of all ages and backgrounds an exceptional way to build character and strengthen leadership skills – momentum that drives programs such as Torch Club, Keystone Club, and Youth of the Year.

Service helps youth develop compassion as they learn the value in giving and the importance of kindness. In fact, studies show that kids involved in civic engagement programs attend school more frequently and are more likely to graduate than their peers who don’t participate. Service opportunities within the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston offer hands-on experiences that demonstrate the power young people have to build a better world. In fact, 1 in 2 teens who attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston say that they volunteer monthly.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is encouraging everyone to go out and celebrate MLK Day of Service by giving back to their respective communities.

Below are several volunteer opportunities at Boys & Girls Clubs around the greater Houston area that will be taking place on January 21:

BGCGH Storage Unit

Assist in cleaning, sorting and organizing storage area.

1715 Airline Drive

Houston, TX 77019

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Allen Parkway Club

Build an MLK bench, wipe down tables and chairs.

815 Crosby Street

Houston, TX 77019

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Fort Bend Club

Plant flowers in the MLK Memorial Garden, place “I have a dream…” student rocks, and clean flower beds.

5525 Hobby Street

Houston, TX 77053

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Holthouse Club

Create an MLK Memorial Mural and Garden, help with painting.

2411 Canal Street

Houston, TX 77003

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In order to participate at any of these upcoming volunteer opportunities, you are being encouraged to RSVP to Tiffani Wesson at twesson@bgcgh.org.