What Separates Americans From Each Other?

President Abraham Lincoln said it best: “A house (nation) divided against itself cannot stand”. More importantly, what separates Americans from each other is “SIN”, and sin engenders separation from God. Consequently, separation from God is separation from “ULTIMATE-REALITY” because God is reality. “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof, the world and they that dwell therein. For he hath founded it upon the seas, and established it upon the floods.” (Psalms 24:1-2). If God had not so loved the world, and sent his only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to save the world from sin, then individuals would have an excuse for sin(s). “Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps: who did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth: who, when he was reviled, reviled not again; when he suffered, he threatened not; but committed himself to him that judgeth righteously: who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” (1 Peter 2:21-24). America has a real God problem because too many Americans are separated from the reality of God.

We are separated from the “spiritual” reality of God, and this is why we are divided as a nation-state. Too many Americans are in conflict with “SELF” (SELF is the enemy and GOD is the solution). A problem with “SELF” invariably leads to having problems with others. Self-hatred engenders hatred toward others. In fact, God is the solution to the pollution and minutiae that is in the heart of our minds as well as the environment. But, God has the last word. Confusion is of the devil and peace is of God. “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14:33). To be sure, what has historically divided us is skin-color even though God created all of us in his “spiritual image”, a little lower than angels. After all, if any individual has a problem with the skin-color of another individual, then “take-it-up-with-God“. Once again, God made us all. Moreover, righteous judgment belongs to God because “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14:12). More importantly, “For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God. Let us not therefore judge one another anymore: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumbling block or an occasion to fail in his brother’s way.” (Romans 14:12-13). America, it is written: “But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first.” (Matthew 19:30). Be careful, America, God still sits on the throne; and He is watching you, because: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked.” (Psalm 7:11).

God has asked every individual, as well as every nation-state, before undertaking making money or building earthly kingdoms: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these other things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33). God desires this for only one reason: so that individuals “might” be prepared to handle the vanity of the world because when an individual follows after vanity, he/she is void of understanding. “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation (nation) of the dead.” (Proverbs 21:16). Therefore, do not become a “lifetime- card-carrying-member” of the walking-dead-club. America, this too shall pass away. God hates racism, and racism is a sin against God’s will: Two Great Commandments. Indeed, God clearly desires that all individuals understand this scriptural verse: “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11).

Now, we come to the heart of the matter: What is it that can unite Americans as one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all? That is the question of questions! And, the answer is GOD.

The first order of godly-business is the spiritual-revitalization of the family unit in American society. Society begins in the nuclear family-unit, and God is the designer of the family, not the U.S. Supreme Court. Any law against GOD is a “BAD” law. God asked Job: “Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth?” (Job 38:4). A similar question can be asked of the U.S. Supreme Court: “Where were you when God created Adam and Eve; and did not create Adam and Steve nor did God create Eve and Evelyn? God gave Adam and Eve a four-fold foundation for godly living: “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and have dominion over …” (Genesis 1:27-28). There are some things that should not be legislated because God gave us free-will to make choices; and individuals must live and die by the choices they make. Choices have consequences: good or bad. Spiritual moral conscience “must” be taught in the family. Too many American children are growing-up in single parent families. This is a monumental societal problem.

God is the only unifying force in the world as it is, or the world as it shall be! Moreover, death is the social equalizer, regardless of any social characteristic. “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27). All Christians know and understand through faith: “Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven.” (Psalms 119:89).

The Christian church’s role in strengthening “family-society” spiritual unity, as well as moral consciousness, is extremely important as the foundation for societal unity. Unfortunately, there has been a spiritual breakdown between the family unit and the church because of materialism or material empire building.

The removal of symbols of “sacredness” in public schooling environments ushered in secular humanism, and, additionally, devilish inappropriate “interpersonal” relationships between students and students, and teachers and students. Symbols motivate behavior. The separation of church and State is an important political governing doctrine for the obvious reasons.

America, all of us should understand God’s divine will for our individual as well as collective lives because: “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” (2 Timothy 3 16-17).