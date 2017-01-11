WHAT’S IN A NAME?

…EVERYTHING, in the case of the late great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Let’s do a breakdown of this great man’s name: The Latin meaning of the name Martin is the Roman god of war; “warlike”. The Name Luther is derived from the Latin name Eleutherius which is a cognate of the Greek work eleutheros. The word Eleutheros means “free”. And last by not least the word KING…that one speaks for itself. The definition of the word KING is the male ruler of an independent state, especially one who inherits the position by right of birth.

I was less than 5 years old when Dr Martin Luther King was assassinated. But I feel like I know this great man personally based on the history I’ve studied over the years. Dr. King was warlike in that he blatantly declared war on racism and lack of civil rights for Black Americans. He was a visionary who saw the possibility of an “America” where Black and White citizens were truly equal; therefore he initiated a peaceful fight for justice and equality.

I’m sure just as I read history books on Dr. King, he learned of African American slave facts through his ancestors and history. To be honest, I can imagine that by the time he started his fight to free blacks from inequality, he had realized, although the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln, that blacks were free on paper only. Thank God that this great man had the drive and fight to put his life on the line so that African Americans in the United States had the same freedoms that white Americans have.

I truly believe that the King of Kings and Lord of Lord had a divine and appointed assignment for Dr. King. This was his birth right. It was not a mere coincident that The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was the one chosen to take on the assignment to initiate peaceful demonstrations, acting with love and calmness. Dr. King was named the 20th century America’s most compelling and effective civil rights leader.

On Monday, January 16, 2017, lets come together as a community and not only celebrate this great man’s birthday, but let’s continue to fight the peaceful war that he started so that our children and our children’s children can continue to live a life of freedom. Let’s encourage our future generations to take on a “king’s” mentality in getting a good education and accomplishing their fights in a peaceful manner. Let’s remind ourselves daily that ignorance is not bliss. After all, this is what the LATE GREAT REVEREND DOCTOR MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR would want us to do and he gave his life for “US” to prove it.