What’s Wrong With This Picture?

As many of you know, the Forward Times prides itself on paying attention to the issues that impact our communities, specifically as it relates to the Greater Houston area.

The Forward Times particularly seeks to monitor, get involved and bring attention to issues whereby it is believed the community may be led astray or given “alternative facts” concerning those issues. Such is the case involving the recent mayoral election in Pearland, Texas.

Many people in the community have been scratching their heads after seeing one particular headline appear in a local Pearland media outlet that gave the appearance that the NAACP was endorsing the incumbent Pearland mayor, Tom Reid, who happens to be White, over his two African American opponents in the race.

Leading up to the general election this past Saturday, May 6th, The Pearland Source ran a headline on April 28, 2017, that read:

“NAACP Chair member Endorses Mayor Tom Reid over Wiltz and Amos”

The article is referring to Reid’s two opponents – Quentin Wiltz, a 36-year-old African American oil and natural gas professional and Jimi Amos, another young African American business professional.

In the body of the article (https://pearlandsource.com/2017/04/28/naacp-chair-member-endorses-mayor-tom-reid-over-wiltz-and-amos) it states:

“Pearland Mayor Tom Reid has picked up an endorsement from NAACP Brazoria County Reactivation Chair, Eugene Howard.”

The picture attached to the article shows Reid (right) posing with his arm on the shoulder of Eugene Howard (left), while Howard holds up a Tom Reid for Mayor sign.

What’s interesting about this article, its headline and the endorsement, is that the NAACP-Brazoria County chapter is not currently an active chapter. As a matter of fact, the NAACP-Brazoria County chapter has been dormant for over 8 years.

The Forward Times visited the NAACP national website and did not find an active chapter under the name of NAACP-Brazoria County, but decided to reach out to Howard himself.

In speaking with Howard, he tells the Forward Times that the NAACP-Brazoria County chapter had been dormant for over 8 years, and because he felt compelled to resurrect the chapter because of an incident that happened in the Pearland area, he decided to reactivate the chapter. Howard states that the charter won’t be officially reactivated until May 20, 2017, however, which is when he states the chapter will have a meeting to hold elections.

Howard, who has a flyer on his website (http://visionaryhoward.com), announces an upcoming NAACP-Brazoria County chapter meeting (although NAACP is spelled incorrectly) that is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2017 at 11:30 am at an address in Houston – not Pearland.

Howard also tells the Forward Times that the chapter has already added 53 new members since he has decided to reactivate the chapter, all of which will become active members on May 20th.

When asked if the NAACP-Brazoria County chapter was endorsing Reid, Howard states that it was a personal endorsement and not an endorsement from the organization or its chapter.

The Forward Times reached out to the Reid campaign to ask about the NAACP endorsement, but did not receive a response prior to the completion of this article.

Because he had two opponents in the general election, and because he failed to garner over 50 percent of the vote, Reid could not avoid a runoff election.

Reid, who turns 92-years-old this upcoming September, has served the city of Pearland as mayor for quite a long time, having held the top spot from 1978 to 1990, and then coming back to serve as mayor from 1995 to the present.

Wiltz, who delivered a strong showing against Reid, was able to overcome the questionable endorsement, and was able to force the longtime incumbent into a runoff election in June.

Reid garnered roughly 49 percent of the vote, whereas Wiltz, whose support came in strong on election day, received roughly 46 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results posted by the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office. Amos received roughly 5 percent of the vote.

When asked about the endorsement controversy, Wiltz tells the Forward Times that he was confused by the endorsement, in that he and his family have lived in Pearland for nearly 10 years and have never heard of the NAACP-Brazoria County chapter before Howard’s recent endorsement of Reid.

Pearland is a suburban community that has grown by leaps and bounds over the last several decades, and has seen an increase in economic development and diversity. Pearland has seen its population triple over the last decade, according to the city planning department. The city of Pearland has also never had an African American mayor.

This was the first time that Wiltz has made a run for mayor, having unsuccessfully run for Pearland city council in 2013 and 2015. Wiltz states that he hopes people focus on his credentials and vision for the city of Pearland, so as to move the city forward and not this issue.

Although Wiltz is 36, he indicates age is relative to a person’s background and that it is difficult to judge the breadth of a person’s experience simply by their age.

On top of his nearly 15 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry, Wiltz is also a former Pearland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; served as President of the Pearland Parks Board; and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Brazoria County Alliance for Children, which provides a variety of services for abused children in Brazoria County.

The Forward Times will be sure to continue monitoring this historic runoff election, and encourages all of its readers to pay attention to this race as well.