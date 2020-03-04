When Did You Know? Community Leaders and Residents Demand Answers and Justice for Environmental Hazards that Have Created Cancer Clusters and Devastated Black Communities across Houston

ABOVE: Sen. Borris Miles held a press conference, along with Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Harold Dutton, Houston Health Department, representatives from TCEQ and Texas Department of State Health Services, residents, community leaders, elected officials and many others to address environmental hazard

At what point do you know that your actions may be creating an environmental hazard and even contributing to health challenges and loss of life?

When would you know? Would it be after residents complained that something was wrong or would it be when you are slapped on the wrist by regulators and told that you were wrong?

In the case involving Union Pacific and the people in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens areas, the latter may very well be the appropriate answer.

Residents have complained for years, but many residents have said that their pleadings fell on deaf ears and nothing was ever done to address their concerns, until now.

This past Monday, State Senator Borris Miles held a press conference, along with Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Harold Dutton, the Houston Health Department, representatives from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Texas Department of State Health Services, residents, community leaders, elected officials and many others, regarding the Union Pacific site that has generated a lot of buzz recently.

A recent new study that was completed by the Texas Department of State Health Services that found elevated rates of esophagus, larynx and lung cancers in those communities, compared to normal rates. Many other community meetings have been held on the issue, including a community meeting held by U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and attorney and environmental activist Erin Brockovich. However, this is the first time that it appears Union Pacific is taking ownership of the issue and is seemingly planning to do something to address the longstanding problems that have impacted so many Black residents in those areas.

At the press conference, Senator Miles announced that TCEQ would be holding Union Pacific’s feet to the fire and mandating a revised permit renewal and cleanup plan by August 31, 2020.

“Today is our first victory, and we should celebrate it. But there is still more work to be done to rid this area of what I deem, environmental racism,” said Senator Miles. “Although this will not bring back the lives lost, or heal those who are still fighting for tomorrow, this is the first step of ridding our community of this environmental hazard.”

Mayor Turner pointed out that the city of Houston first became involved in this issue when the Houston Health Department participated in an April community meeting with Impact, a community group in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens community.

“It is unacceptable that families in this neighborhood, and especially those with a cancer diagnosis in this neighborhood, may have been exposed to creosote over four decades,” said Mayor Turner. “It is significant that for the first time we are hearing that the TCEQ has given Union Pacific an August 31, 2020 deadline to submit its revised permit application and cleanup plan of the Wood Preserving Works site in Houston. This does not mean the work is over. Far from it. The city will continue to monitor the health concerns in this community and stay on top of the cleanup process.”

Mayor Turner explained that the Houston Health Department learned of the community’s frustration and concerns about the safety of its water at the community meetings, and following those meetings the City conducted environmental sampling, where test results showed the drinking water was safe, but the surface water results that indicated there was contamination required further investigation. The Houston Health Department then contacted the state about the results of a cancer cluster analysis that was requested in April. According to Mayor Turner, once they were provided the report, it became evident it had not been shared with the entire community, which is why they met with Impact to make sure the community was made aware of the results. The Houston Health Department, in partnership with Impact, conducted a door-to-door health survey of families in the 110 homes over the groundwater contamination plume to document and understand what the community is experiencing. A total of 30 households participated in the survey. Of those surveyed, 43 percent, or 13 families, self-reported a cancer diagnosis. The percentage is relatively high for the neighborhood since the average cancer diagnosis for Houston is 6.1 percent. Most received a cancer diagnosis after 2003.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) define a cancer cluster as a greater than expected number of cancer cases that occurs within a group of people in a geographic area over a defined period of time.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, creosote is derived from the distillation of tar from wood or coal and is used as a wood preservative. These treated wood products are used in outdoor settings such as in railroad ties and utility poles.

Union Pacific has owned the Englewood Rail Yard in the area since they acquired Southern Pacific Rail back in 1996, which was well over a decade after the use of creosote ceased. Union Pacific clearly knew that the area was severely contaminated, in that they began sending letters to residents in 2014, informing them that their homes were in the contaminated area.

It is the creosote in those railroad ties at the rail yard owned by Union Pacific that is the center of the problem that has plagued the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens residents, and has created a Cancer Cluster that has undoubtedly impacted the health and lives of those residents, both past and present for decades.

Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan recently secured the approval of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to take the next step in determining if creosote contamination in northeast Houston has caused cancer among residents there. Texas Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt told Ryan that the agency was moving forward with a feasibility study to determine if an epidemiological review of the associations between specific cancers and environmental contaminates should be conducted.

In his January 15 letter to Dr. Hellerstedt, County Attorney Ryan explained that Harris County had recently became aware of a cancer cluster study conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that examined the occurrence of cancer in areas of Houston, including the Greater Fifth Ward, Denver Harbor, Trinity Gardens, and Kashmere Gardens, four of Houston and Harris County’s most historic and underserved communities.

That study found an increase in the rates of lung, esophagus, and larynx cancers in those communities between 2000 and 2016. Hellerstedt told Ryan that they will put together a panel of experts in epidemiology, oncology, and toxicology and will include a citizen to represent the affected communities. The first meeting will take place within the next ten weeks to discuss the feasibility of an epidemiological study of the association between the creosote and cancers in the communities. If that group determines the study to be feasible, then it will outline the design of the study and resources needed.

“Directly in the middle of the cancer cluster is a former wood treatment facility currently owned by the Union Pacific Railroad Company which used chemicals, such as creosote, a known carcinogen,” said County Attorney Ryan. “This property is plagued by soil and groundwater contamination, which includes a contaminated groundwater plume that extends into the adjacent residential properties. We are concerned that the plume is not stable nor is it properly delineated.”

Harris County Commissioners Court in December approved a request from Ryan to hire an expert to investigate the Union Pacific site and to file a lawsuit if necessary to ensure the safety of the community.

“This site poses a potential threat to the environment, health, and welfare of the people of Harris County,” said Ryan. “We will do everything necessary to protect our residents and this study is the first step forward. I am grateful to Dr. Hellerstedt for reviewing this critical matter.”

The Houston Forward Times will continue to monitor this important matter involving the residents of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens, who have battled for decades to address this all-important issue involving the serious environmental hazards that have devastated their areas.