Where’s The Meat?

I know that I’m about to reveal my age, but I remember in 1984, an 81-year-old woman by the name of Clara Peller became famous for asking the magical question, “Where’s the beef?” Who would have known that the members of my church would be asking that very question? Except, it’s being asked about all types of meat. I’m sure you are wondering why I refer to my church in such a manner. Well, every year my pastor leads the church on a “health watch” where cutting out meat is one of the requests. Those busy ladies who are carnivores, like myself, go into meat withdrawal every January.

The fact is that a plant –based diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, grains, beans, and nuts is rich in vitamins and other nutrients. When a person eats only plant-based foods, generally they consume fewer calories and less fat. Their weight tends to be less, and they are at a lower risk for heart disease than those who just have to have meat at most meals.

So, this year I decided to do a little research and locate a couple of recipes where vegetables are used as meat substitutes. It can definitely be challenging to serve healthy meals on a budget and of course meatless meals are built around vegetables, beans, and grains, which are more likely to be more expensive. That’s very unfortunate.

Below is one of the recipes which I found to be quite tasty. Try this recipe for a ‘lil something new. You just might be surprised how fulfilling it is:

EGG PLANT LASAGNA

INGREDIENTS:

-1 large eggplant

-1 tbsp olive oil

-Salt (to taste)

-Pepper (to taste)

-2 cloves garlic

-2 tbs flour

-1 cup of your favorite spaghetti sauce

-½ cup mozzarella

-1/3 cup parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1.Boil lasagna shells as directed on the box

2. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Arrange sliced eggplant on a baking sheet. Brush eggplant on both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden brown and very tender, 20 to 25 minutes…turning slices and rotating sheets halfway through.

3. Meanwhile, season spaghetti sauce to taste, adding sautéed garlic and flour. Bring to a boil and Cook 2 to 3 minutes, reducing heat.

4. Spread a cup of spaghetti sauce in the bottom of a shallow 2 quart baking dish. Add a layer of cooked egg plant, then a layer of cooked lasagna shells, layered with cheese. Repeat the layering steps. Top with mozzarella and parmesan. Bake on upper rack until browned and bubbling. 10 to 15 minutes.

Being a busy lady, like most of us are, I understand that having to learn a new way of preparing meals can be time consuming but so is recovering from a heart attack. Try it…you may like it.