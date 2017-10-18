Why We Kneel?

God is good all the time and his mercy endures forever. Right and wrong are not relative. Right is right and wrong is wrong. The “LAW” is based upon TRUTH and FACTS because “equal is equal, not more or less equal.” More importantly, this is precisely why “Lady Justice” is blind. The “Holy Spirit” frees us from sin. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” (Romans 8: 1-4).

Is President Trump condemning the National Football League because he was not given the opportunity to acquire a franchise? Without a doubt, American taxpayers would not have to see his income taxes to know that he is truly a billionaire! Christian Right Evangelicals, please inform President Trump that: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalms 7:11). America please do not “gamble” with this Bible verse. Because: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27).

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a woman of God, kneeled on the House of Representative floor in honor of God, country and justice for all; especially for Puerto Rico. “Representative Sheila Jackson Lee took to the House floor Monday night to kneel in solidarity with NFL players who chose to defy President Trump and protest police brutality. Jackson Lee said, “you cannot deny” that President Trump calling players who kneel a “son of a bitch” is racism. There is no regulation that says these young men cannot stand against the dishonoring of their mothers by you calling for the firing of a “son-of-a-bitch.” That is racism. You cannot deny it, you cannot run from it, and I kneel in honor of them.” I kneel in front of the flag and on this floor. I kneel in honor of the First Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I’m going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will stand with those young men and I will stand with our soldiers. And I’ll stand with America, because I kneel. The only reason he is doing this is that someone had the lack of judgment to provoke the situation and call their mothers a name. I refuse to accept that as a standard of leadership for the highest office in the world. Even if you never understand it, sir, if you think you’re playing to your base, we will continue to stand in the gap. And racism is going to be under our foot. You know where else it is going to be? Under our knees.”

There are some White Americans who embrace “devilish notions of ungodly White Privilege” simply because their desire is to not share the American Dream with minority Americans; especially Black Americans. Living from the “outside” (external-materialism) to the “inside” (internal-spirituality) will utterly confuse an individual about who he is and who he is ultimately accountable to. Hence, spiritual-minded-individuals act like children of God, not like children of Cain.

There is a spiritual message in just kneeling. Down through the ages, great men have always kneeled and prostrated themselves before God Almighty, the maker of all things. Christian Right Evangelicals why not try kneeling before Almighty God; unless your sense of false-pride has polluted your mind (brain) and heart (spiritual-conscience), and your desire to be godlike. After all, a Christian knows: “Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4: 6-7). Hence, there is more “joy” in giving than taking or receiving.

There is a right and there is a wrong. And, they are not the same in either God’s Law as well as man’s law. God gave us the Ten Commandments as well as scriptures of inspiration to live by. Moreover, God gave us free-will (human-right-choices). If an individual choses to not live by God’s laws, he/she can die and go to hell. Of course, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14:12). There is a HELL because the Bible says so. In 1776 the Founders gave us a Preamble to the U. S. Constitution and Articles of the Constitution stating the bases for your “human-rights” as an American. The First Article of the U.S. Constitution is the right to peacefully protest. That’s the LAW, so either obey the LAW or change the LAW because we are a nation of LAWS (Civil and Criminal). Most White owners of NFL Teams, if not all, gave President Trump “one-million-dollars.” Black NFL Players did not utter a WORD even though they understood the sexist, racist, and religious bigotry of Donald J. Trump!

In high dollar bidding competitions, “Fox “Sports” Network” was awarded the NFL contract to air NFL games. By any reasonable journalistic standard, Fox News Network, is not “fair and balanced” in reporting truth based upon facts. Without a doubt, Fox News is the epitome of “Alternative-Facts.” Once again, Black NFL Players did not utter a mumbling word. It appears as though President Trump for “socio-economic-political-reasons” (EGO: Edge God Out) is seeking to destroy the economic foundation of the NFL. Let’s hope that it is not out of resentment because at one time he sought an opportunity to own the Buffalo Bills franchise, but was rejected (turned-down). Thank God!

Black Americans have been on their knees seeking righteous judgment for almost four hundred years in American society. On Our Knees: But God. Prayer changes things from the spiritual inside to the moral and spiritual outside because the LAW is made weak through the flesh. Morality cannot be legislated! America, beware! Christian Right Evangelicals in collaboration with President Donald J. Trump are: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man.” (Romans 1:22-23). Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, keep your Faith in God, knowing that the race is not given to the swift, or the battle to the strong, because no individual knows his time. Moreover, continue to kneel and likewise Americans of “spiritual-moral-conscience” will kneel with you, because: “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation:” (Hebrews 2:3). America, know full well that Black Americans kneel to Almighty God to become better, not bitter. Selah!