Wild Card Win! The Houston Texans Start off the Post Season with a Bang

The Houston Texans kicked off their postseason in a game at home against the Buffalo Bills. This was a Wild Card Playoff Game and though it wasn’t easy, the Texans were victorious after all. The 22-19 victory was no easy feat as the Texans trailed 16-0 halfway through the third quarter. This also marks the Texans first postseason win since 2016.



Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon revealed that the night before the match-up between the Texans and Bills he sent a text message to Texans QB Deshaun Watson. The message said simply, “Be big when you need to be.” Watson, who remembered the disappointment of his 7-point postseason debut a year ago, did just that. Watson showed up big time for his team when they needed him the most. Not only did he rally to overcome the late game deficit, he spun out of a sack and completed a pass that set up the game winning field goal.



Head Coach Bill O’Brien addressed Watson’s late game heroics saying “Look, Deshaun, we’ve got to …give Buffalo credit. We didn’t protect [Deshaun] very well. He got himself out of some major jams. He made some huge plays. The play to Taiwan (Jones) at the end, obviously, was unbelievable. He made a lot of plays throughout the whole game. He’s got a huge heart. He’s been winning his whole life, and he knows how to win. He knows how to win, and there’s not too much more you can say about it.”



Watson finished the game completing 20 of 25 passes thrown for 247 yards, plus a touchdown. Watson also ran 55 yards and fought his way into the end zone for a touchdown.



“It’s unbelievable. You’re never out of the game when you have Deshaun Watson as your quarterback. The guy is incredible. We knew all we needed was a spark. We’re down 16-0, and we didn’t believe we were out of the game. All we needed was a spark. You add Deshaun Watson to a spark, and you’re going to have one hell of a fire. The guy is unbelievable. The play he made at the end of the game, no one makes that play. The guy is unbelievable. I’m very lucky and thankful to have him as my quarterback, and that’s why you play the whole game.”



Speaking of J.J. Watt, when things were looking a bit hopeless in the 3rd quarter on 3rd down and 8, he made a momentum shifting sack. Watt, who was in his first game back after having been out for the majority of the season, managed to prevent another touchdown from happening and THAT is when the Texans found the spark that they needed to make an epic comeback.



Next up for the Texans is the AFC divisional round in which they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday January 12, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium.