Will Fuller Fits into the Texans System

As we close out the first quarter of the Texans regular season, rookie (RB) Will Fuller continues to break ankles and hurt feelings on the field as he speeds past his opponents. Fuller is tied with his mentor DeAndre Hopkins with 2 touchdowns, while leading the team in catches, yards and targets for the season.

It appears as though he and quarterback Brock Osweiler are finding a way to sync up for major plays. Though Fuller has dropped more than a few passes and Osweiler has thrown enough interceptions for it to no longer be a surprise, they are working on it. The game winning play against the Tennessee Titans included a combination of efforts. Late in the third quarter with the score tied at 20, Osweiler threw a pass that was intended for Deandre Hopkins. That pass was intercepted by Titans CB Perrish Cox. As luck would have it, that Titans possession ended up being more productive for the Texans. Jadeveon Clowney, who is displaying the kind of explosive play he is capable of more and more each week, sacked Titans QB Marcus Mariota. Soon after, a false start by (G)Josh Kline, Will Fuller, aided by blocks from Akeem Dent and Alfred Blue, returned the punt 67 yards for a touchdown. This touchdown secured a 27- 20 win for the Texans over the Tennessee Titans.

This victory brings the Texans to 3-1. The Texans will face the Minnesota Vikings October 9th.