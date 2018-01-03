Wisdom is the Key, Really?

I’m sure that I’ve ever written about this but whenever I find myself at a loss for understanding, or I’m lost period, I inevitably pray for wisdom. It was just something I started doing when I began this walk and something I continue to do. In my own way, I believed if I asked the Lord for wisdom to understand why I was going through this or that, then maybe I’d learn my lessons quicker. At the very least, I should come to know something that might bring me to a conclusion about a particular situation or circumstance. I tend to ask God for help in understanding, rather than blindly asking for elimination of something because that might be the only way for me to learn. It’s called experience. From experience comes testimony. James 1:5 tells us that if you ask for wisdom, God will give it generously without finding fault. “If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him.”

It is my understanding that Solomon had his choice of anything and he chose wisdom which gives great meaning to Proverbs. I heard a remarkable sermon one Sunday that allowed me to be thankful for pleading with God for what appears to be the right thing. The minister broke it down like this. Through wisdom you can get everything you want. It’s all contained in Proverbs 3:13-18. I was amazed. There it was. Wisdom is more valuable than precious jewels; nothing you could want can compare with it. Wisdom offers you (1) long life, (2) wealth and (3) honor. It can make your life (4) pleasant and (5) lead you safely through it. Those who become wise are (6) happy. Now the minister’s message of course dissected this small bit of scripture in a marvelous way that I cannot. But I came away from service with a whole new view of how to approach life. My prayers for wisdom took on a new sense of urgency. I mean long life, wealth, honor, pleasure, security and ultimately, happiness are all obtained via the acquisition of wisdom. What more is there?

I found it of particular interest that Proverbs, written by Solomon who was granted wisdom by God, is all about how to live. If ever there was a road map, here it is. As the pastor stated, the key is to do what it says. The key to becoming wise, as with everything else starts with fear and reverence for the Lord. I interpret fear to mean “be in awe of.” That’s just me, of course. “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom….if you are wise, your wisdom will reward you.” That, for me, answers my need to know and gives me the insight I need to help me navigate a very dangerous confusing world. In your spare time, reread Proverbs and tell me if you agree. For the next thirty days that’s what I’ll be doing, in hopes of gaining further insight. You can help me as it says in Proverbs 9:9. “Instruct a wise man and he will be wiser still…” Thank you for continuing to read this offering and may God bless and keep you always.

James, jaws@dallasweekly.com