Woman Shares Journey toward Discovering Her Biological Family in Fascinating Twitter Thread

At a time when social media is often used as a vehicle to share troubling, yet significant, news on current events around the world, people often rejoice in uplifting stories shared on the internet. Such was the case when one Twitter user shared her journey of meeting her biological family. Her tweets have since gone viral.

Twitter user @albreanna89, whose name is Albreanna Watson according to her public Facebook account, began a thread over the weekend on July 7, sharing that she had reportedly met members of her biological family for the first time. Her tweet has garnered more than 80K retweets and 280K likes.

“I found my biological family,” she wrote. I’m a daughter. I’m a sister. I’m an aunt. I’m a granddaughter. B***h I’m a relative!!! A thread…”

What followed was a series of events capturing her journey meeting her biological family, with anecdotes and heartwarming video footage. Watson shared on Twitter that she was adopted at birth and knew nothing about her biological family other than information that her mother is Thai and her father is black.

Watson said that a man contacted her through ancestry.com and said he believed Watson was his biological sister. He also noted they had two other siblings; all four of the siblings share the same mother.

“So he gets me on group FaceTime with all my siblings,” Watson wrote. “We all share the same Thai mom but different dads. Mom was a rolling stone back in the day.”

Watson shared on Twitter that she had since met her siblings and that her brother who initially reached out, lived about 30 minutes from her in the Los Angeles area. She and her siblings then set out to meet their mom, who hadn’t met Watson and had no idea she was joining her three siblings to meet at an airport.

In one video, Watson can be seen anxiously awaiting her mom’s arrival. In the next video, Watson’s mom can be seen getting emotional as she learns Watson was there to meet her. Watson then shared videos featuring the pair enjoying bonding time.

“I am complete,” Watson wrote in one tweet. “I’m a child who found [people] who look like me. Act like me. It’s crazy that my mom and I share the same mannerism but never grew up around her.”