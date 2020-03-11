Women’s History: History Making Appointment – Cheryl Creuzot Becomes First African American Woman Appointed to Port of Houston Authority Board

During a historic vote this past week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council voted to approve the nomination of Ms. Cheryl Creuzot to serve as the first African American woman appointed to the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority in its nearly 116-year history.

According to their website, the Port Commission is made up of seven Harris County residents representing the city of Houston, Harris County and communities along the Port of Houston. Port commissioners serve two-year terms without pay, and may serve a maximum of 12 years.

Creuzot, who is a 36-year industry veteran and an extremely respected business and community leader, was honored to receive the nomination.

“I look forward to working diligently. I am not only proud, but understand the immense responsibility of this appointment and I will work very hard with the seated commissioners to enable the port to accomplish its strategic goals,” said Cheryl Creuzot, Port of Houston Authority Port Commissioner. “Going into a new position, I will first continue listening and learning, and then rolling up my sleeves to get to work along with the other commissioners.and staff to make our port a global leader.”

Mayor Turner expressed his approval of the decision by Council.

“I am confident Cheryl Creuzot will be outstanding as Port Commissioner and that she will be a uniter for the community,” said Mayor Turner. “She brings a breadth of experience to her new role and I’m pleased to be a part of this historic moment.”

Creuzot is currently the President Emeritus of Wealth Development Strategies, LLC, since stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer, a position she held since 2000. Wealth Development Strategies, one of Houston’s oldest comprehensive financial planning firms, offers contemporary, personalized solutions for individuals and business professionals who wish to protect, grow and efficiently distribute their wealth. Creuzot’s licenses include Series 7, 24 and 63 and Group 1 Life, Health and Variable Insurance.

Creuzot has served as a Director of The Greater Houston Partnership; Chair to The University Of Houston Board Of Visitors; Vice Chair of the University of Houston Foundation (Investment Committee); Board of Visitors of the MD Anderson Cancer Center (Government Relations Committee), as well as the board of the Frenchy’s Companies, a 51-year-old family owned restaurant and food processing organization based out of Houston; member of the National Association of Corporate Directors; member of the Tri-City Chapter of Women Corporate Directors, with past board experiences including the Unity National Bank (Chair of the Audit, Compliance and Investment Committees); Houston Museum of African American Culture; the Ensemble Theatre; Project Row Houses; the Menil Collection Development Committee; the University of Houston Alumni Organization (Chairman); the University of Houston Law School Association; and the Dean’s Advisory Board of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Houston.

In addition to extensive civic service, Creuzot has received several political appointments. Most notably, in 1993, she was appointed by the Governor to a six-year term on the Texas Public Finance Authority Board, a politic and corporate body created to provide financing for state agency facilities. Creuzot served as Vice Chairman of the Authority from 1995 to 1997.

Creuzot is a proud University of Houston alum holding four degrees from the University: the University of Houston Bauer College (M.B.A. with honors, December 2012), LL.M. (Taxation, 1999), the University of Houston Law Center J.D. (1992) and the University of Houston (B.A. with honors, 1981).

A native of Washington, D.C., Creuzot has called Houston home since entering the University of Houston as an undergraduate freshman. She is married to her husband Percy, and they have three children.