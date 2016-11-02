HCC Fall 2016 bnr

Wonderland, Inc. Celebrates 50 Years

Christopher Mayes, Honoree Karen Carter Richards, Forward Times, Community Leader Award, Honoree Dr. Reagan Flowers, Trailblazer in Education Award, Mrs. Beatrice Mayes, founder, Judge Clarease Yates and Cary Yates, Wells Fargo, sponsor

Nicole Thomas Receives the Distinguished Alumni Awards surrounded by family.

Kids Performance

Michael and Nicole Thomas

Honoree Dr. Reagan Flowers, Trailblazer in Education Award, with husband Laolu Davies

Brian Busby, remembers Mr. Thomas Mayes, Sr., Founder

Christopher Mayes and daughter

Beatrice Mayes enters with son Christopher Mayes

Christopher Mayes, Mrs. Gloria Thomas, Board President and Honorary Chairs Cary Yates and Judge Clarease Yates

Chauncey Glover (left), KTRK ABC13 and Christopher Mayes (right) presented Wonderland, Inc. employees Bridgette Powers, Willie Thompson, and Linda Jones with the Dedication and Longevity Award

