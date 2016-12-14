World Youth Foundation Helps Prepare Houston-Area Youth Through STEM Exposure

STEM occupations are projected to grow by 17.0 percent from 2008 to 2018, compared to 9.8 percent growth for non-STEM occupations. In realizing this growing trend, while recognizing the development needs of today’s youth, the World Youth Foundation (WYF) made the important decision to begin exposing Houston-area youth to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programming, so they could be prepared for the ever-increasing globalized marketplace they will be entering into.

Because the WYF realizes this is such a crucial juncture to prepare their students with the requisite knowledge and connections to succeed in the fast-growing global technological economy, they have incorporated a major STEM emphasis on the Saturdays that they meet, in addition to the many other activities that promote their success through cultivating their mind, body and character, the youth involved in the WYF.

This past month, youth participating with the WYF on Saturday, November 12th, had the opportunity to meet Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member, The Honorable Colette D. Honorable, for an amazing event, called the World Youth Foundation’s Youth Innovative Incubator Program, highlighting STEM employment opportunities with FERC.

Commissioner Honorable was nominated to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by President Barack Obama in August 2014, and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December 2014 for a term that expires in June 2017. An attorney, Commissioner Honorable came to FERC from the Arkansas Public Service Commission, where she served as Chairman from January 2011-January 2015. Commissioner Honorable is the past-president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, where she focused on pipeline safety, reliability, resilience, fuel diversity, and workforce development during her one-year term. She has testified before Congress on multiple occasions on a range of energy issues. Commissioner Honorable is an Ambassador for the Clean Energy Education and Empowerment Initiative, an effort co-led by the U.S. Department of Energy and the MIT Energy Initiative, formed under the auspices of the International Clean Energy Ministerial.

Commissioner Honorable came to Houston after being truly impressed by the professionalism of the youth of the WYF, who posed innovative questions on a trip that the WYF sponsored to Washington D.C. in September. The youth involved in that trip were able to leave such an imprint on the Commissioner’s mind, through their expressed sense of purpose and passion from the youth of Houston, that she became interested in flying to Houston to visit the World Youth Foundation. Upon her visit to Houston, the Commissioner was blown away by the youth’s innovative ideas and determined mindsets.

“The World Youth Foundation has shown a tremendous dedication to giving youth all of the requisite tools that they need to succeed in whatever their chosen field may be,” said Commissioner Honorable. “I was blown away by their knowledge of the energy sector, and their interest in possible employment opportunities with FERC. This amazing organization is truly putting Houston, Texas on the map as a city dedicated to assisting youth with becoming productive, innovative, and creative members of our society.”

For over 25 years, the WYF has raised the bar for local students in the Greater Houston area, who have wanted to push past traditional learning experiences. To develop the minds of their students even further, WYF has added the STEM curriculums, to champion the foundations mission to help youth win against all odds. This cost free program, offered by WYF, has been a powerful force in Houston for over a quarter of a century, dedicated to building the next generation of leaders and innovators.

With the incorporation of their business partners, parents, volunteers, and the use of the Judson Robinson Center, they have provided the youth of the WYF the opportunity to succeed at any level.

The Judson Robinson Center has been “ground zero” for youth to gather to be empowered to meet and learn about new innovations; new opportunities; new ways to give back; and more importantly, new ways to be better citizens in the city of Houston and surrounding cities. Monthly, the youth of WYF are challenged to explore the world in a variety of ways and provide them a platform to become scientists, attorneys, servant leaders, entrepreneurs, nutritionist, designers, and much more.

In addition to STEM, the WYF delivers powerful and immersive Out-of-School-Time youth mentoring services as a key strategy to connect young people to civic, social, entrepreneurial, and economic opportunities. These connections strengthen families, schools, businesses and communities across the Greater Houston and the nation, as well as the importance of how extra-circular educational opportunities could motive youth to examine all career endeavors.

Several workshops have also been offered to WYF youth, such as a Design Thinking & Innovation Storyboarding Workshop; Becoming a Servant Leader-The Giving Lab; and Literacy Bootcamp-Street Law Mock Trial; and many other hands-on workshops.

The World Youth Foundation, Inc. (WYF) is a non-profit organization, celebrating over twenty-four years of cultivating and developing the Next Generation of Leaders. Their mission is to “teach youth how to win in life against all odds,” and their goal is to create a positive “mentoring gateway” for diverse groups of youth and to deliver effective programs that holistically enhance their future. WYF focuses on empowering young leaders with knowledge that improves health/wellness, positive self-esteem, decision-making skills, academic skills, and other important skills required for our youth to achieve significant success in their family, educational, personal, professional, and community lives.

For More information about the World Youth Foundation, Please visit www.worldyouthfoundation.org.