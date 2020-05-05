YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of May 4

Added Three New YMCA food sites coordinated at non-YMCA locations Pasadena Convention Center, Greater Grace Church and Church Without Walls

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the followingsites for the week of May 4. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has coordinated food distribution to date *Numbers to change weekly:

At 21 sites and five opportunity centers

Total pounds of food distributed through Brighter Bites: 2,760,000

220,260 total individuals served

13,554 seniors served

Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change. Please note there is an addition of three new sites including the Pasadena Convention Center, Greater Grace Church and Church Without Walls.

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.

The YMCA of Greater Houston CEO, Steve Ives, is available for interviews to discuss the Y’s food distribution efforts. If you are interested in sending out a camera to a site, please let us know so we can coordinate.

Monday

Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6700 Bellaire Boulevard Houston, TX 77074 11 a.m. until supplies last Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 1234 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018 11 a.m. until supplies last Vic Coppinger Family YMCA hosted by Pearland ISD at Pearland Junior High School – South (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 4719 Bailey Rd Pearland, TX 77584 11 a.m. until supplies last YMCA International Services (Food Pantry) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 11 a.m. until supplies last *East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 11 a.m. until supplies last Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 11 a.m. until supplies last Brenda and John Duncan Family YMCA (Food Distribution) 10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041 4:30 p.m. until supplies last

Wednesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 11 a.m. until supplies last M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009 11 a.m. until supplies last Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 11 a.m. until supplies last *T.W. Davis Family YMCA Hosted at Four Corners Community Center (Food Distribution) 15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. YMCA International Services (Food Pantry) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 11 a.m. until supplies last Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 1234 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018 11 a.m. until supplies last *Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Food Distribution) Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution) **NEW SITE** 10800 Scott St, Houston, TX 77047 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tellepsen Family YMCA (Food Pantry) 808 Pease St, Houston, TX 77002 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 11 a.m. until supplies last M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009 11 a.m. until supplies last Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 11 a.m. until supplies last YMCA International Services (Food Distribution) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. *Huntsville Family YMCA hosted at Bowers Stadium at Sam Houston State University (Food Distribution) 620 Bowers Rd Huntsville, TX 77340 4:30 p.m. until supplies last

Saturday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites