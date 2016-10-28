YMCA to offer free childcare on Election Day

HOUSTON – In an effort to provide busy parents and guardians an opportunity to vote on Election Day on Nov. 8, the YMCA of Greater Houston is offering two hours of free childcare through its Child Watch program.

At the Y, children ages 6 months through 11 years will be supervised by trained and attentive staff members and can engage in arts and crafts, games, puzzles, blocks, and storytelling.

Parents and guardians can register for this opportunity on or before Nov. 8 by visiting their local YMCA in person and completing the registration process. Child Watch hours and capacities will vary from center to center.

“The YMCA wants to make sure that all people are able to exercise their right to vote,” said Paul McEntire, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.

The YMCA is the largest provider of childcare in the nation.

To learn more about this opportunity or the YMCA’s Child Care programs, please visit ymcahouston.org or visit your local YMCA.

Contact: Heather Saucier 713-758-9187 heather.saucier@ymcahouston.org

First organized in 1886, the YMCA of Greater Houston is one of the city’s leading nonprofits dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA, a United Way of Greater Houston agency, seeks to serve all – regardless of age, income, faith or background and we welcome everyone. In the Greater Houston area, approximately 30 YMCA centers, one overnight camp and hundreds of program sites nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the city’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in the Houston community, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver lasting personal and social change. To learn more, call 713-659-5566 or visit us on the web at ymcahouston.org.