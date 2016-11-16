Youth of 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Visit OBAP’s Aviation Awareness Day at ExpressJet Training Center

This past Saturday, November 12, several young men from the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter visited the ExpressJet Training Center at George Bush InterContinental Airport for the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals’ “Aviation Awareness Day,” a three hour experience where these 40 middle and high schools students were exposed to some of the various careers in the aviation industry. The students heard from over 10 different aviation professionals from the Federal Aviation Administration; Transportation Security Administration; Texas Southern University; United; and ExpressJet Airlines. The highlight of the day for the students was when the group was able to experience a ride in an ExpressJet aircraft, at their Maintenance Hangar. The professionals were impressed by the significant interest and excitement of the student participants.

“I am so impressed by their enthusiasm,” said one of the ExpressJet Managers. “I have renewed optimism for our next generation of aviation professionals.”

The informative and life-changing experience was made possible by the volunteers of ExpressJet Airlines; the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA); the Transportation Security Administration (TSA); Texas Southern University (TSU); United Airlines; and OBAP ACE Academy Alumni Russell Davenport.