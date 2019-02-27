Zendaya is named Lancôme Ambassador

She was sorely missed on the Oscars red carpet this year (after shutting it down last year), but we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of Zendaya in the coming year. The 22-year-old has a new series debuting on HBO, a co-starring role in the Dune remake, is producing her first film (which she’ll also star in), and will debut her first collection with Tommy Hilfiger in Paris this Saturday.

Now, the ingenue and style star is joining some even more famous faces as the newest global brand ambassador for Lancôme, which she and the cosmetics brand recently announced with a series of stunning posts teasing Zendaya’s first campaign. Zendaya is also the brand’s youngest global ambassador.

Zendaya will join current brand ambassadors Julia Roberts, model Taylor Hill, and Lupita Nyong’o, who personally welcomed the slightly star struck young star to the Lancôme family with a bouquet of roses ahead of Oscar Sunday.

No word yet on whether Zendaya’s arrival will mean new products are coming to Lancôme, as she’s certainly breathing new life into the Hilfiger aesthetic. But her face will no doubt bring a fresher audience to the legacy brand, which has already been well-invested in full spectrum beauty (yes, well before the Fenty Effect).

And with Black celebrity glam squad Ursula Stephen, Sheika Daley and Law Roach along for the ride, what we know for sure is Zendaya will be serving us even more serious lewks—now, from our local Lancôme counter.