Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was, hands down, the best dressed of 2019. Check out some of her best red carpet looks below.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 17: Zendaya (MJ) attends the Spider-Man: Far From Home London photo call at Tower of London one of the films iconic locations on June 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Zendaya attends the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Zendaya attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Zendaya attends The Daily Front Row’s 7th annual Fashion Media Awards on September 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Daily Front Row, Inc.)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)