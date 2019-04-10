Zion Wade Celebrates LGBTQ Pride with His Whole Family

Pride events are most fun when you have a big group around you who love and support you — and that’s exactly what the Wade family did for son Zion during Miami’s LGBTQ Pride Week in April.

On his Instagram Story, basketball star Dwyane Wade posted photos of his family rallying around son Zion during Miami’s Pride events. Even though Dwyane himself wasn’t at the event because of a basketball game, Gabrielle Union and Zion’s siblings showed up to celebrate with him.

“We support each other with pride,” Dwyane wrote on a picture he posted of Gabrielle and Zion together. Another post showed Zion and brother Zaire and said “It’s a family thing.” Another picture of a big group with Zion in the middle said “Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!”

Zaire also took to social media to support his brother, posting a picture of them together and decked out in rainbow gear, saying “love you lil bro no matter what” and “gotcha back kid.”

While the group was at the LGBTQ pride event, and according to Dwyane’s posts they were there in support of Zion, the 11-year-old hasn’t said publicly how he identifies, and he doesn’t ever have to if he doesn’t want to. What’s clear, however, is that his family supports him no matter what — something that’s so important.