Zoe Kravitz Cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”.

Robert Pattinson will play the Dark Knight in the upcoming Warner Bros. film. Reeves and Mattson Tomlin wrote the screenplay, and the film is being produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark. Michael E. Uslan is executive producing. It is set to start filming in January in the U.K.

Reeves took over as director after Ben Affleck stepped away from both that position and as the film’s star, saying that he would be hanging up the cape for good. Reeves has since described the film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series.

Jonah Hill was most recently reported to have been talks to play The Riddler, while Jeffrey Wright was in negotiations to star as Commissioner Gordon.

Kravitz’s most recent credits include “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Rough Night,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Big Little Lies.” She also voiced the role of Catwoman in “The Lego Batman Movie.”

She will next star in “Viena and the Fantomes” and the TV series “High Fidelity.” Kravitz is represented by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Edelstein and Laird & Sobel.